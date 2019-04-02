Scott Brown could face SFA punishment for Old Firm celebrations - reports

Scott Brown could face punishment by the SFA for his celebrations at the end of the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

Scott Brown celebrates in the direction of the Rangers fans after the full-time whistle. Picture: SNS

The Daily Record reports that Scottish football’s governing body is reviewing the melee which occurred at the end of the match, won 2-1 by Celtic thanks to a late winner from James Forrest.

Rangers left-back Andy Halliday confronted Brown after the Celtic skipper celebrated in front of the away fans.

If Brown is deemed to have committed actions that could have incited the crowd he will be hauled into Hampden Park for a disciplinary meeting.

Halliday received a second yellow card for his part in the scuffle and will be suspended for Wednesday’s match with Hearts. Rangers sub goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and Celtic defender Mikael Lustig were also cautioned.