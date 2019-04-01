Ryan Kent faces retrospective ban for lashing out at Scott Brown

Have your say

Ryan Kent is likely to face retrospective punishment after lashing out at Celtic captain Scott Brown.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Scott Brown trolls on social media | Celtic ‘should sign Ryan Kent’ | Rangers star faces ban

Ryan Kent, left, strikes out at Celtic captain Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

The incident happened during Rangers’ 2-1 loss to their closest rivals at Celtic Park, just seconds after James Forrest had scored the winning goal.

Kent knocked Brown to the floor after the pair confronted each other at the halfway line before the match restarted.

The incident was missed by the officials, but Kent is expected to be cited by the SFA compliance officer.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon later called the treatment of Brown “disgraceful”, though Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes the midfielder should be punished for provoking his opponents.