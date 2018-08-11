Rumour Mill: Warburton’s warning to Gerrard | Spanish side eye £10m-rated Celtic ace | Sutton on Rodgers’ rant

Ex-Rangers manager Mark Warburton has warned Steven Gerrard to avoid getting sucked into the Ibrox “paranoia”, Spanish side Sevilla have joined the race for £10 million-rated Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Chris Sutton thinks the timing of Brendan Rodgers’ rant over Celtic transfers was wrong.

Mark Warburton’s warning to Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.

Ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton has broken his 18-month silence on his own time in charge and has warned Steven Gerrard to not get sucked into the “everyone hates us” paranoia at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard hails Dave King’s ‘fantastic’ support

Steven Gerrard has hailed the backing of Ibrox chairman Dave King and the Ibrox board for helping his bid to re-establish the Rangers as a force. The Gers boss insisted he “couldnt have asked for anything more.” (The Scotsman)

READ MORE: Hearts’ optimism rife as they bid to topple Celtic again

Gerrard gives update on Rossiter

Steven Gerrard has revealed to Rangers’ official website that injury-hit midfielder Jordan Rossiter is “progressing well” in his return to fitness and could be back in a matter of weeks. (Rangers.co.uk)

Izaguirre vows to help Celtic’s Kieran Tierney become world’s best

Emilio Izaguirre completed his return to Celtic yesterday by signing a one-year deal and then vowed to help Kieran Tierney become the best left-back in the world. (The Scotsman)

Sevilla chasing Dedryck Boyata

Sevilla have joined the race for £10million-rated Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata. The La Liga outfit are now amongst the list of foreign clubs ready to try and test the resolve of Parkhead chiefs before the transfer window closes at the end of the month. But Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is adamant the Belgian is going nowhere until after the Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Chris Sutton: Timing of Brendan Rodgers’ rant on Celtic transfers was wrong

Chris Sutton believes Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board must iron out their differences quickly before Steven Gerrard and Rangers make life uncomfortable. In his column for the Record, Sutton also pointed the finger at Rodgers for the appointment of his own head scout Lee Congerton, claiming his track record has been “pretty abysmal”. (Daily Record)

New Hibee Emerson Hyndman relishing intense run of fixtures

Emerson Hyndman took one look at Hibs’ punishing match schedule and immediately thought “that’s for me.” Starved of first-team action at English Premier League outfit Bournemouth, the American midfielder jumped at the chance to move to Easter Road on a six-month loan deal. (Edinburgh Evening News)

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard: Rangers can make Ibrox a ‘fortress’ again

John Souttar warns new Hearts stars to prepare for Tynecastle noise

John Souttar has warned Hearts’ new signings they will be taken aback playing Celtic inside a full-capacity Tynecastle Park. The Premiership champions visit today for Gorgie’s first high-profile fixture of the new campaign and Souttar has told new team-mates to be prepared for a raucous atmosphere. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Considine: Aberdeen’s hunger and desire can make difference

Defender Andrew Considine believes Aberdeen’s never-say-die spirit forged under boss Derek McInnes offers encouragement ahead of the trip to Dundee today. Following last weekend’s draw with a 10-man Rangers, Considine told the club’s official website: “The game on Sunday shows that hunger, desire and fitness that we have [to score late on] and we are a team that we keep going right until the end.” He added: “I feel that since the manager has come in, we feel if we don’t score early there’s less pressure.” (The Scotsman)