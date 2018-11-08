Rumour Mill: Verdict on Rangers red card appeal | £100m bid for SPFL TV rights | Blow for Rangers in Euro bid

Rangers have lost their appeal against Daniel Candeias’ second booking, Sky Sports have offered £100 million over three years for the rights to Scottish football, and Rangers will be without Ryan Kent for tonight’s match with Spartak Moscow.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with Daniel Candeias after the latter is shown a red card. Picture: SNS

£100m bid for SPFL TV rights

Sky Sports have ‘blown BT Sport out of the water’ with a £100 million offer for the rights to the Scottish Premiership. The deal would see clubs land around £33 million per season for a three-year deal that would begin after the current contract runs out in 2021. (Scottish Sun)

Verdict on Rangers red card appeal

Rangers have lost their appeal against Daniel Candeias’ second booking in the recent 2-0 win over St Mirren and, as a result, will push for a change in the rules. The winger was harshly sent off for a second booking, but such decisions cannot be overturned unless they’re a case of simulation or mistaken identity. (Daily Record)

Blow for Rangers in Euro bid

Rangers have suffered a double blow ahead of their Europa League encounter with Spartak Moscow after Ryan Kent joined striker Kyle Lafferty on the sidelines. On-loan Liverpool midfielder Kent has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. (The Scotsman)

Christie set to sign new deal

Ryan Christie is poised to sign a new contract with Celtic just weeks after he admits he concluded he had no future with the Scottish champions. A remarkable transformation in Christie’s fortunes has seen him become a key figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side during their recent return to top form. (The Scotsman)

Hearts star fast-tracked into Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has revealed that he fast-tracked Hearts defender Jimmy Dunne into his national team squad to stop Northern Ireland from pinching him. The 21-year-old is eligible to represent both nations and O’Neill didn’t want to risk losing him after the centre-back’s fine form in Gorgie. (Scottish Sun)

Max Lowe keen to extend stay

Aberdeen loanee Max Lowe hopes to remain with the Pittodrie side until the end of the season. The left-sided defender has impressed since joining Derek McInnes’ squad on a loan until January. He now hopes parent club Derby County will allow him to continue in the north east for the remainder of the campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Coin throw ‘not sectarian’

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan does not believe the coin thrown at Neil Lennon in last week’s Edinburgh derby was an act necessarily motivated by sectarianism. Writing in his column for Paddy Power, Strachan put the incident down to “morons”. (The Scotsman)

Celtic express ‘deep regret’ after Torbett conviction

Celtic FC have released a statement after Celtic’s Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for a second time for sexually abusing young boys. Torbett, 71, was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday after denying the charges. Torbett was locked up for six years after a judge said he used the football team as a “recruiting ground”. (The Scotsman)

