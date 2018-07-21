Rumour Mill: Tierney 50/50 to leave Celtic | Rangers set for another Liverpool academy star | Hibs ‘not reliant on McGinn’

Kieran Tierney is attracting attention from across Europe, Rangers look set to sign another Liverpool youngster and David gray insist Hibs can cope in their battle in Europe with or without John McGinn

Everton step up Tierney interest

Everton are keen to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney - after being thwarted in their bid to secure Manchester United defender Luke Shaw. Speaking to the Daily Star one expert said “I believe, is 50/50 to leave Celtic by the end of the transfer window.” Given his impressive form Tierney is one of Europe’s most highly-rated youngsters with rumoured interest from Juventus. (Various)

Neville hits back at Motherwell over etiquette claim

Gary Neville has accused Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson of lacking “etiquette” by discussing Salford City’s spending in the transfer window.

Robinson said the English fifth-tier club “blew us away with money” after they competed for a player

Kieran Tierney is attracting interest from across Europe

Salford co-owner Gary Neville tweeted: “There used to be an etiquette in football where you wouldn’t talk about another club’s business.”

Rangers to target academy youngster

Liverpool forward Ryan Kent is expected to arrive in Glasgow today (Saturday) to undergo a medical with Rangers ahead of a season-long loan deal, reports the Scottish Sun. The winger had an unproductive loan spell with Bundesliga club Freiburg over the first half of last season, managing just six league appearances, before signing for Bristol City on loan. (Various)

Levein calls for common sense over Betfred Cup error

Craig Levein is hopeful that any punishment imposed on Hearts for fielding an ineligible player against Cove Rangers won’t leave them facing elimination from the Betfred Cup. The Tynecastle side are set to find out their fate at a hearing on Monday after it emerged on Thursday morning that Andy Irving, who came on as a substitute in the second half of the 2-1 victory at the Balmoral Stadium the previous evening, wasn’t clear to play. (Evening News)

We can still make Europe without McGinn

David Gray insists Hibs won’t have their Europa League ambitions derailed even if Celtic snap up John McGinn. He said: “If you lose a player like John he will be difficult to replace. He is a fantastic talent and one of the best young players coming through.

“But we have a really good squad and I’m sure there is work going on in the background to make sure that, if he does move on, the manager can bring people in to strengthen. We have a good core, confidence levels are high and we can’t wait for the next round.” (Daily Record)

Jack Ross recalls time with St Mirren ‘fondly’

Jack Ross has reflected on his time at St Mirren ahead of his pre-season friendly with new side Sunderland this afternoon. Speaking on his time with The Buddies he said: “I wouldn’t have changed it for the world”

“We probably crammed just about everything into that 20 months.”

“I loved every moment of it, from start to finish”

“Obviously last year was a completely different scenario but it was just brilliant to be a part of all that.

“I’m proud of the job that we managed to do at St Mirren, of what we managed to build and I have nothing but good memories.”

He added: “What some people might not believe is just how big a decision it actually was for me to leave St Mirren.” (Daily Record)

Rodgers calls for French players to aim high

Brendan Rodgers has said there is no reason as to why his French players cannot make the full French international team.

Speaking on the matter he said: “There are some very talented French boys around but they only need to look at the regard with which they are held in. You look at Moussa and Ollie playing in there and you heard recently that Odsonne’s under -17 coach thought that he was more regarded than Kylian Mbappe.

“That is the esteem that he is held in. He had a loan that didn’t quite work out for him but he is right back on and there will be a pathway for those players, I am sure.

“If you look at their under-21s, it is a very special team as well.

“Moussa and Ollie have been in that and have really featured and I am sure Odsonne in the future will come into the reckoning. They have a platform with very good players and it is definitely a market that all teams will always look at.”