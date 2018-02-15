Rumour Mill: Tavernier eyes Champions League | SPFL ‘won’t get big money TV deal’ | Rodgers on Celtic’s final hopes

James Tavernier eyes a place in the Champions League after signing a new Rangers deal, the SPFL won’t get a big money TV deal according to an industry expert, and Brendan Rodgers believes it’ll be very difficult for Celtic to reach another major European final.

Scottish football won’t get major TV deal

Scottish football will never get a significant TV deal, according to a leading analyst. Kieran Maguire believes football in this country is held back by the lack of competition and the close proximity to the English Premier League, the richest and most watched league in the world. (Daily Record)

Tavernier eyes treble and Champions League

Rangers defender James Tavernier has committed his future to the Ibrox outfit for the next three-and-a-half years. The 26-year-old Englishman has arguably been manager Graeme Murty’s stand-out performer this term. Tavernier now wants to set about adding his name to the Ibrox honours list. (Various)

Progress made in search for Scotland boss

The Scottish Football Association is “making progress” towards filling its two highest-profile positions after a lengthy board meeting yesterday went on into the night. With the national manager and chief executive roles vacant, the board discussed both posts. It is understood Steve Clarke’s name featured prominently. (The Scotsman)

Bitton to miss rest of the season

Celtic have been hit by yet another injury blow ahead of their Europa League last 32 tie against Zenit St Petersburg tonight with Nir Bitton expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season. The versatile Israeli international has been told he is likely to face surgery to repair a long-standing knee problem. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers dismisses talk of run at the final

The Scottish champions may be in rude financial health as they prepare to host Zenit but you won’t find manager Brendan Rodgers jumping on any bandwagon of belief that his team are likely to be lining up in Lyon for the final in May. “I don’t think it will ever go back to what it was 15 years ago,” observed Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Fontaine will always love Hibs

Liam Fontaine may now be wearing rival colours, but there is no chance of his strong feelings for Hibs fading. After arriving in August 2014 at the fledgling stage of their post-relegation renaissance, the defender left three-and-a-half years later with the Easter Road club re-established at the top end of the Premiership and having won the Scottish Cup. (Evening News)

McKenzie still can’t believe Clarke is Killie boss

Kilmarnock players are doing their best to ignore the groundswell of support for Steve Clarke to become Scotland manager. They are still simply getting used to him being Kilmarnock manager. Rory McKenzie, who featured in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Dundee, still has to rub his eyes at training. (The Scotsman)

Ex-chairman backs Hearts equality record

Former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans insists black players have always and will always be welcomed at Tynecastle despite Esmael Goncalves’ racism claims. The Edinburgh businessman ran the club in the 1990s and was appalled to hear about Goncalves’ comments stating he had been racially abused before joining the Uzbekistan club Pakhtakor Tashkent. (Evening News)

