Rumour Mill: Sunderland not interested in Rangers ace | Jason Holt’s Ibrox future | Hibs linked with Manchester City winger

Jack Ross insists Sunderland do not wish to sign Greg Docherty, Jason Holt still hopes of having a future at Ibrox, and Hibs have been linked with winger Thomas Agyepong.

Sunderland not looking to sign Docherty

Sunderland are not looking to sign Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, despite reports to the contrary. Manager Jack Ross said he’s a fan of the 21-year-old, but that his club have more pressing priorities in the transfer market. (Sunday Mail)

Jason Holt’s Ibrox future

Jason Holt insists he’s not going to give up hope of playing for Rangers again, despite being told that he would struggle for playing time under new boss Steven Gerrard. The ex-Hearts man has gone out on loan to Fleetwood Town for the 2018/19 season, but with two years left on his deal he aims to fight his way back into the Ibrox first-team when he returns. (Sunday Mail)

Greg Docherty has been told he's free to move on loan. Picture: SNS

Hibs linked with Manchester City winger

Hibs are said to be in discussions with Manchester City over a loan deal for winger Thomas Agyepong. The 21-year-old has enjoyed three loan spells in the Netherlands over previous years, twice with NAC Breda and once with FC Twente, and Neil Lennon is hopeful of bringing the player to Scotland. (City Watch)

Rodgers confident despite defensive headache

Celtic’s defensive options have been significantly reduced ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League qualifying tie at home to Rosenborg. Despite this, Brendan Rodgers believes the youthful central defensive pairing of Krisoffer Ajer and Jack Hendry will have enough to keep their opponents at bay. (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein unhappy

Hearts manager Craig Levein questioned referee Don Robertson and criticised his players’ attitudes after watching the Gorgie outfit need penalty kicks to see off Raith Rovers and earn a Betfred Cup bonus point. (Various)

Odsonne grateful for Dembele friendship

Odsonne Edouard has revealed his friendship with new strike partner Moussa Dembele has helped Celtic’s record signing finally to begin fulfilling his potential in Glasgow. Edouard arrived on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain as a 19-year-old last summer but took his time to make an impact. (Scotland on Sunday)

Stevenson: Hibs will be underdogs

Lewis Stevenson believes Hibs will go into their Europa League second qualifying round against Greek club Asteras Tripolis very much the underdogs but insisted the Easter Road side will carry plenty of bite. (Scotland on Sunday)

Kennedy signs for St Johnstone

Tommy Wright has captured former Kilmarnock and Hibs winger Matty Kennedy on a two-year deal. The 23-year-old had a successful spell with Portsmouth last season on loan from Cardiff City, where he made over 30 appearances, but he was released by the Welsh club earlier in the summer. (The Scotsman)

