Rumour Mill: Steve Evans for Scotland? | Isma’s racism hell | Warburton proud of ‘his’ Rangers

Scottish football gossip: Steve Evans keen on Scotland job but backs Malky Mackay; Esmael Goncalves opens up on racial abuse from Hearts fans and Mark Warburton happy to see his Rangers signings flourishing under Graeme Murty

Evans for Scotland?

Steve Evans has admitted he's keen on the Scotland job. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Evans has admitted he’d love to be considered for the Scotland job - but has suggested that Malky Mackay should also be a contender.

The Mansfield Town boss said: “Would I back myself for it? Yes, absolutely. Do I think there are better candidates? Yes, but there’s a select few. I don’t think we should go foreign. I think we had enough with Berti Vogts.

“I look at Malky Mackay, who was overwhelmingly successful with Cardiff. From a football point of view, he did absolutely nothing wrong in England. The whole of the game felt for him after what he went through.” (Scottish Sun)

Isma opens up over racism hell

Esmael Goncalves has claimed that being subjected to racist abuse from a “minority of supporters” played a big part in his decision to quit Hearts.

Isma, who left Tynecastle for Uzbekistan last month, says the racist comments had a “big impact” on him and his family, who stopped going to games as a result of the abuse.

He added: “My family came to the stadium and these comments were still coming all the time. After that, my wife said, ‘I am not coming to the stadium to listen to these types of comments about my husband’.” (Evening News)

Warbs: My pride in Rangers signings

Mark Warburton says he’s proud that half of Graeme Murty’s first-choice starting XI is made up of players signed during his tenure at Ibrox.

Warburton said: “I’m not being arrogant about this. It’s the last thing I’d be. But I’m very satisfied at seeing a number of the boys we brought to the club still being important players for Rangers.

“I’m certainly not surprised by the impact of Wes, Tav and Josh. I’m delighted for them. Bates, Holt, Halliday are other players we signed.” (Scottish Sun)

McCann blasts Dundee after Killie loss

Neil McCann slammed his Dundee players for what he branded an “appalling” defeat to ten-man Kilmarnock.

Dee were 2-1 up but imploded in the final 20 minutes.

McCann said: “I just cannot fathom what goes through players’ heads at times when you’re trying to manage games. There was no professionalism in terms of getting into space and that created the space that Kris Boyd lives in.” (STV)

McLeish holds talks with SFA

Alex McLeish has held talks with the SFA over the Scotland job ahead of a key board meeting due to take place today amid reports he is “desperate” to return to the national team hotseat.

The 59-year-old former Rangers boss is believed to be the leading contender for the job with SFA vice-president Rod Petrie pushing heavily for McLeish to be reappointed.

However, there is reportedly some resistance from certain board members who aren’t convinced McLeish is the right man for the job. (Scottish Sun)

Stubbs linked with Oxford job

Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs has been linked with vacant managerial position at Oxford United.

The U’s have reportedly interviewed Stubbs, who has been out of work since being sacked by Rotherham United at the tail end of 2016.

Oxford binned Pep Clotet last month and currently sit 13th in League One - although they had been targeting a play-off spot. (Various)

Morelos deal talks

Alfredo Morelos’ agent is due to fly in to Glasgow this week with a view to holding talks over a new deal for the Colombian striker.

Morelos, 21, has been linked with moves to England, China and Turkey following an impressive start to his Rangers career. (Daily Record)