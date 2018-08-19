Rumour Mill: ‘Spurs plot Tierney move’ | Boyata set for shock recall | Hibs sign Aussie midfielder

Out of favour Dedryck Boyata could make a shock return Celtic’s staring XI - if he is prepared to apologise.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hints at Dedryck Boyata recall - if he apologises

Dedryck Boyata has been having contract talks with Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS.

Brendan Rodgers maintained yesterday that Dedryck Boyata could be set on the immediate road to redemption at Celtic as long as he offers contrition over failing to make himself available for the club’s Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens. Rodgers suggested the Belgian could be in the frame for the Suduva qualifier simply by acknowledging the error of his ways. (The Scotsman)

Hibs snap up Aussie midfielder Mark Milligan on two-year deal

Hibs have confirmed the signing of Australian internationalist Mark Milligan on a two-year contract. The 33-year-old became Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon’s eighth signing of the summer, joining his countryman Jamie Maclaren at the Edinburgh club. (The Scotsman)

Tottenham ‘plot cut-price January move for Kieran Tierney’

Tottenham could take advantage of Celtic’s Champions League misery by making a cut-price £10million bid for Kieran Tierney in January, reports the Express. Spurs baulked at this summer’s £20m asking price for the 22-year-old Scotland defender, but the London club may test Celtic’s resolve after the side crashed out of Europe’s top club competition. (Express)

Celtic star Dedryck Boyata denies Hoops rift

Dedryck Boyata has denied there is a rift between him and Celtic after refusing to play against AEK Athens. The Sunday Mail reports the 27-year old says there are now “no problems” with his fitness or with his Hoops team-mates. (Daily Record)

Mark Reynolds reveals Aberdeen exit was on his mind

Mark Reynolds admits he considered quitting Aberdeen when he couldn’t get a game. But the defender insists the relationship he has with his boss, along with a belief in his own ability, has kept him there. (Daily Record)

Andy Robertson set for major new Liverpool deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to tie down Andy Robertson on a new deal which will see the Scotland star almost double his wages. The Scotland international was a £10m signing from Hull City last summer and played a key role in Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final. (Daily Record)

Kyle Lafferty: Rangers target may not leave Hearts, says Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith is not convinced team-mate Kyle Lafferty will depart Hearts this month - because he has said before he is leaving a club only to “turn up a month later”. (BBC)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard taking his cues from Rafa Benitez

The defensive rock Steven Gerrard has carved out at Rangers isn’t only down to a managerial blueprint. It is perfectly in keeping with the style of play that Rafael Benitez patented when he managed Gerrard at Anfield in an era that brought the club that miracle in Istanbul.

Gerrard said: “The important thing for me was that teams used to fancy playing against Rangers. Teams would fancy themselves to create and score. For us it was important to make teams fear us. When you came up against Rangers they were hard to beat and organised and had players who were prepared to put their body on the line. I think we have got that at the moment but it is important we continue it.” (The Scotsman)