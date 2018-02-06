Rumour Mill: SFA approach Walter Smith | Celtic receive injury boost | Rangers ‘don’t need to sell’

The SFA have made an official approach to Walter Smith, Stuart Armstrong will return in time for Celtic’s Europa League clash, and Stewart Robertson hailed Rangers’ decision to reject an offer for Alfredo Morelos.

Walter Smith is the leading contender to be next manager of Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

Celtic injury boost

Celtic have received a timely injury boost after it was revealed Stuart Armstrong should be fit in time to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League. The midfielder is recovery from a hernia operation which has forced him to miss the last four games. (Scottish Sun)

SFA approach Smith

The SFA have made official contact with Walter Smith as the governing body wish to tempt the ex-Rangers boss into coming back to manage the national team. The 69-year-old, who was in charge of Scotland between 2004 and 2007, is said to be open to the prospect of getting back into football management seven years after leaving Ibrox. (Daily Record)

- Rangers manager Graeme Murty has welcomed the emergence of Walter Smith as a leading candidate for the Scotland managerial vacancy and suggested he should have been approached by the Scottish FA sooner. (The Scotsman)

Rangers chief on Morelos bid

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has hailed the “positive step” taken by the club after they rejected a £7.5million offer from Chinese side Beijink Renhe. The Ibrox chief insists that no player will be sold if it weakens the playing squad. (Daily Record)

Rangers stars returning to fitness

Kenny Miller returns to the Rangers squad for their trip to face Partick Thistle following a hamstring injury. There was further good news for Graeme Murty as Jordan Rossiter played 60 minutes in an under-20s win over Valencia as he bids to come back from a series of injury problems. (Various)

Barker out until April

Brandon Barker is set to be sidelined until April after it was confirmed that the Hibs winger suffered a torn hamstring in Saturday’s victory over Rangers. The on-loan Manchester City player pulled up just seven minutes into the Ibrox showdown and had to be substituted. (Evening News)

Clubs eye Stokes

Ex-Hibs striker Anthony Stokes is a target of Bolton Wanderers and Greek side Panathinaikos. The ex-Celtic striker is a free agent after he was released from his Easter Road contract last month following a series of off-the-field incidents. There is also interest in the Irishman from Italy, Turkey and China. (Daily Record)

Levein backs Amankwaa to shine

Craig Levein believes Hearts will have “a serious player” on their side once new signing Danny Amankwaa reaches full fitness. He signed an 18-month contract at Tynecastle last month and provided the assist for David Milinkovic’s winning goal against St Johnstone on his first start at the weekend. (Evening News)

Nick Ross joins Romanian side

Former Dundee and Inverness midfielder Nick Ross has signed with Romanian outfit Sepsi until the end of the season. The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving Dens Park in the summer. He’ll now be looking to improve Sepsi’s fortunes as the newly-promoted side currently sit 12th in the 14-team league. (Daily Record)

