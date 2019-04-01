Rumour Mill: Scott Brown trolls on social media | Celtic ‘should sign Ryan Kent’ | Rangers star faces ban

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic's Scott Brown at full time after his side's win over Rangers. Picture: PA

Celtic ‘should sign Ryan Kent’

Chris Sutton believes Celtic should try to sign Ryan Kent this summer. The Rangers winger is expected to be available but would cost upwards of £8 million to sign permanently from Liverpool. Sutton believes the playmaker is exactly the type Celtic need as they look to rebuild for next season. (Daily Record)

- Kent will likely face retrospective action from the SFA compliance officer after striking Scott Brown during the Old Firm clash, an incident that was missed by the officials. (Scottish Sun)

Brown trolls on Instagram

Scott Brown continued his taunts against Rangers and their fans as the Celtic captain took to social media after yesterday’s Old Firm derby victory. The midfielder posted a series of pictures from the 2-1 win and included the caption: “Great result lads. Really enjoyed today.” He also included a number of fishing emojis, celebrating his successful baiting of his Rangers opponents. (Scottish Sun)

- Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists Scott Brown should be punished by the authorities for antagonising his players. (The Scotsman)

- Neil Lennon has leapt to the defence of captain Scott Brown after Sunday’s Old Firm encounter at Celtic Park. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard wants Morelos fined

Rangers boss Steve Gerrard admits he cannot defend Alfredo Morelos any more after the Gers striker was sent off again in the 2-1 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead. Gerrard revealed he will recommend to the board that Morelos is fined and the money given to supporters who attended the match. (The Scotsman)

Six arrests during Old Firm clash

Six arrests have been made over alleged offences which took place at the Old Firm clash. Three were in connection with sectarian breaches of the peace, one was to do with being drunk and incapable, one was for resisting arrest, while another was for attempting to enter the stadium with alcohol. (The Scotsman)

Souttar tells Uche to rest

Hearts defender John Souttar has told Uche Ikpeazu to take his time recovering after the giant striker appeared to be knocked out cold during the Edinburgh side’s 2-1 win over Aberdeen. Souttar has previous experience of concussion and reckons it’s imperative Ikpeazu makes a full recovery before returning, even though the Jambos have three huge games coming up. (Scottish Sun)

Three English sides want Gorrin

Motherwell are facing a fight to hold onto Alex Rodriguez Gorrin as Blackburn, Millwall and Wigan are all looking to land the midfielder. Gorrin has impressed since coming into the team in December but is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record)