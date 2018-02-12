Rumour Mill: Rogic set for Zenit return | Ex-Hibs striker to make boxing debut | Rangers loanee suffers ankle injury

Tom Rogic is set to make his first Celtic appearance in two months when the Hoops take on Zenit st Petersburg, Ex-Hibs striker Jamie Insall will start a second career as a bare knuckle boxer, and Rangers loanee Carlos Pena has suffered what looks to be a nasty ankle injury while on loan at Cruz Azul.

Tom Rogic hasn't played since Celtic were beaten by Anderlecht. Picture: SNS

Rogic set for Zenit return

Tom Rogic is in line to make his first appearance in two months when Celtic square off against Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League. The Australian has been out of action since suffering a knee injury and hasn’t featured since the club’s last European tie, the 1-0 home defeat to Anderlecht which brought the curtain down on their Champions League adventure. (Scottish Sun)

Insall to begin bare knuckle boxing career

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall will begin a secondary career as a bare knuckle boxer as he bids to keep himself active while serving a two-year ban for failing a drugs test. The 25-year-old was caught with small traces of cocaine in his system, but will be able to compete in the brutal sport because it’s not yet regulated by UK Anti-Doping. (Daily Record)

Murty hails character of Rangers players

Rangers manager Graeme Murty praised his players for their response after falling behind to Ayr United on a day that he admitted looked tailor-made for a big Scottish Cup upset. Rangers went 1-0 down to their League One opponents when a mistake from Wes Foderingham gave Alan Forrest an 11th-minute goal. Murty’s side levelled before the interval before romping into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 win. (The Scotsman)

McInnes eyes cup win

Derek McInnes believes Aberdeen are among a clutch of teams who will be disappointed if they do not lift the Scottish Cup this season. The Pittodrie side took care of Dundee United as expected yesterday to set up a home quarter-final tie against in-from Kilmarnock. With Celtic’s league dominance likely to continue, the cup is Aberdeen’s last real hope of silverware this season. (The Scotsman)

Pena suffers ankle injury

Rangers loanee Carlos Pena has been stretchered off with a potentially serious ankle injury during his loan spell with Cruz Azul. Ibrox fans thought they’d seen the last of the Mexican international when he rejoined former boss Pedro Caixinha back in his homeland. However, he’s struggled for form since going back to Mexico and, indeed, was booed by his own supporters as he left the field. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs stars walk suspension tightrope

Hibs midfielders John McGinn and Marvin Bartley will walk a suspension tightrope in Saturday’s match against Aberdeen, both players just a booking away from missing the next Edinburgh derby. The pair were among six Hibs players shown the yellow card by referee Willie Collum during the 2-1 win over Rangers on February 3. (Edinburgh News)

Mitchell hails positivity at Hearts

Demetri Mitchell explained today that the positive vibe at Hearts has helped him hit the ground running since arriving on loan from Manchester United last month. The 21-year-old marked his sixth start in maroon by scoring the first senior goal of his career as he helped the Tynecastle side defeat St Johnstone 3-0 and set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final showdown with Motherwell. (Edinburgh News)

