Rumour Mill: Rodgers on list to replace Wenger | Rangers eye permanent Goss move | Lennon faces SFA wrath

Brendan Rodgers is on a shortlist of potential candidates to replace Arsene Wenger, Rangers wish to sign Sean Goss on permanent deal, and Neil Lennon could face the wrath of the SFA after his outburst towards referee Kevin Clancy.

Rodgers on Arsenal list

Brendan Rodgers is one of four names on a shortlist to potentially replace Arsene Wenger at English Premier League giants Arsenal. Along with the Celtic boss, Leonardo Jardim, Joachim Low and ex-Rangers star Mikel Arteta are also under consideration for the role. (Daily Mirror)

- Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown’s decision to retire from international football will prolong his career at Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Arsenal have Brendan Rodgers on their shortlist. Picture: John Devlin

Murty: Rangers wish to sign Goss

Rangers boss Graeme Murty admits the club are looking to sign midfielder Sean Goss on a permanent deal. The player’s parent club have made it clear they don’t wish to sell him when the loan expires, but Murty hopes the “fluid” nature of football will cause them to reconsider. (Scottish Sun)

- Graeme Murty has backed Ryan Jack and Greg Docherty to step up and fill the void left behind by Scott Brown’s international retirement. (The Scotsman)

Lennon to face SFA wrath

Hibs boss Neil Lennon could be set to face the wrath of the SFA after his pitch-side outburst towards referee Kevin Clancy during the match against Kilmarnock. Having aggressively clapped in the face of Clancy and heavily criticised the referee after the game, Lennon could find himself with a hefty touchline ban. (Scottish Sun)

Give Tierney Scotland armband

Brendan Rodgers believes Kieran Tierney should be handed the Scotland captaincy after Scott Brown decided to call time on his international career. “There is no question he could do it. He’s a great ambassador for Scotland because of how he prepares himself and how he works every day,” said Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Hughes focusing on next three games

Hearts embark on three season-defining games in the next ten days and veteran defender Aaron Hughes is determined not to be distracted. He has placed all thoughts about his future on hold to focus on a potentially pivotal period in the campaign. (Evening News)

- David Milinkovic will be back in the Hearts squad after being rested for the trip to Ibrox. (Edinburgh News)

United sell training ground

Cash-strapped Dundee United have sold their Gussie Park training ground to a director and shareholder in order to offset the cost of life without Premiership football. The club will retain the right to buy back the facility, sold for £1million, in the future. (Daily Record)

- Defiant Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo last night rubbished suggestions he had offered to resign after the 2-1 defeat away to Livingston on Friday. (The Scotsman)

