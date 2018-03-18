Rumour Mill: Rodgers fires warning to Armstrong | Jamie Murphy on Rangers future | plot to block Neil Doncaster

Brendan Rodgers has warned Stuart Armstrong about his Celtic future, Jamie Murphy believes he’ll be at Rangers for the long haul, and a plot to stop Neil Doncaster from being elected to the SFA board has been uncovered.

Rodgers fires warning to Armstrong

Brendan Rodgers has told midfielder Stuart Armstrong that he won’t be locked in another contract stand-off this summer and that the Parkhead side would be prepared to let his deal run down if need be. Armstrong signed a one-year extension last year after lengthy negotiations and will again go into the off-season with just 12 months remaining on his deal. (Sunday Mail)

Murphy on Rangers future

Jamie Murphy says he already feels like a Rangers player when quizzed over his long-term future at the club. The winger is only on loan from Brighton until the summer, though talks are ongoing about a permanent switch. Murphy believes he’ll be at Ibrox for some time to come. (Scottish Sun)

Stuart Armstrong will see his Celtic contract expire in 2019. Picture: John Devlin

Hibs behind plot to block Doncaster vote

Hibs were behind a plot to try and stop Neil Doncaster’s ascension to the SFA board, it has been revealed. The SPFL chief executive was elected from the Professional Game Board to the SFA after the resignation of Ian Maxwell. Easter Road chief Rod Petrie is the vice-chairman of the board and it was his club who tried to rally others to block Doncaster voting. (Sunday Mail)

McGinn takes kicking as a compliment

John McGinn insists Hibs’ battered and bruised first-team starts should take it as a compliment when the opposition attempt to force them into submission with crunching tackles. The Easter Road side were not impressed with some of the challenges meted out during their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Friday. (Sunday Mail)

Tierney to miss Motherwell clash

Celtic will be without the services of Kieran Tierney for today’s clash with Motherwell after the left-back suffered a calf knock. The injury is also expected to keep the player out of Scotland’s upcoming friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary. (Scottish Sun)

McLeish looking to nab another English kid

Scotland boss Alex McLeish is hopeful of convincing another promising English youngster to join his squad north of the border. Having pried away Scott McTominay, McLeish has now switched his attention to Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn. (Scottish Sun)

