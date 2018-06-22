Rumour Mill: Rodgers defends ‘quiet’ transfer window | Celtic star ponders future | McGeouch talks to English side

Brendan Rodgers has defended Celtic’s transfer window, Dedryck Boyata says he’ll decide his Celtic future after the World Cup, and Dylan McGeouch has held talks with Sunderland.

McGeouch holds talks with Sunderland

Dylan McGeouch looks set to confirm his departure from Hibs as he moves closer to securing a move to England. The 25-year-old is wanted by Jack Ross at Sunderland and held talks with the ex-St Mirren boss on Thursday afternoon. Aberdeen and Rangers have also been chasing the Scottish international. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers wants patience

Celtic fans may be keen to see the Hoops strengthen their options in defence after January arrivals Marvin Compper and Jack Hendry failed to make an immediate impression, but while Brendan Rodgers is looking to add to his squad, the Parkhead boss is keen to wait for the right deal. (The Scotsman)

Boyata ponders future

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will decide his Parkhead future after the World Cup is finished. The Belgian centre-back has just one year left on his contract and may seek to move elsewhere with Lazio a reported target of the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Preston eye Hayes

Preston are considering a move for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes. The 30-year-old endured a frustrating debut season with the Ladbrokes Premiership champions last term, as indifferent form following his move from Aberdeen preceded a broken leg sustained on Boxing Day. (Daily Express)

Flanagan hopes to rehabilitate career

Jon Flanagan has expressed a desire to leave the past behind as he bids to rehabilitate his career and reputation following his move to Rangers. The former Liverpool and England full-back became the Ibrox club’s seventh summer signing yesterday, agreeing a two-year contract. (The Scotsman)

Ozturk back in Britain

Former Hearts captain Alim Ozturk has signed for his old coach Jack Ross at Sunderland. The Turkish centre-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the League One side who’ll be pushing for immediate promotion back to the second tier of English football under their new manager. (The Scotsman)

McLaughlin offered lucrative deal

Jon McLaughlin has been offered the chance to sign a lucrative deal and sign for Azerbaijan side Qarabag. Title winners of the past five seasons, Qarabag are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping corps as they aim to make the Champions League group stages for the second year running. (Daily Express)

Lennon banned

Neil Lennon has landed a three-match touchline ban after admitting a charge of misconduct following his on-field aeroplane celebrations after Hibs’ late equaliser in the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the last day of last season. (Evening News)

Hamilton look to re-sign Gordon

Hamilton Accies are attempting to lure former star Ziggy Gordon back to the club. The defender left New Douglas Park in the summer of 2016 when he signed with Ladbrokes Premiership rivals Partick Thistle. He’s since had spells at two Polish clubs and is open on a move back to Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

