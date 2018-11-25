Rumour Mill: Rangers target attackers in January | Gerrard fires warning over Morelos | Rodgers reveals Ntcham fear

Rangers will look to strengthen their attacking corps in January, Steven Gerrard has insisted he will fight to keep Alfredo Morelos, and Brendan Rodgers admits he feared losing Olivier Ntcham.

READ MORE - Aidan Smith: There’s optimism at Murrayfield, at Hampden you fear the worst

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Allen admits Rangers looking at striker

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has admitted the Ibrox side are looking to sign a striker or two in the January transfer window. Steven Gerrard’s men have had to rely on the goalscoring of Alfredo Morelos so far this term. Kyle Lafferty has chipped in with four goals in 13 appearances, but Roma loanee Umar Sadiq has been largely out of the picture. (Sunday Herald)

Gerrard prepared to fall out with board over Morelos

Steven Gerrard has said he’s willing to fall out with members of the Ibrox board in order to keep Alfredo Morelos at the club. The striker netted his 16th goal of the season on Saturday as the Light Blues defeated Livingston to move into second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Various)

- Villarreal star Ramiro Funes Mori admits he’s wary over the threat posed by Morelos ahead of Thursday’s match at Ibrox. (Sunday Mail)

Rodgers fears over Ntcham

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he feared losing Olivier Ntcham after the player experienced some “flatness” following the sale of friend Moussa Dembele to PSG. Ntcham has since signed a new contract with the Parkhead side as his manager promises to continue his career development. (Sun on Sunday)

READ MORE - Why a Celtic flop may prevent Scotland from reaching Euro 2020

Griffiths opens up on “dark times”

Leigh Griffiths has admitted he experienced “dark times” during his recent lay-off as he confronted fitness issues which ruled him out of action for club and country. The striker admitted he was “heavier looking” and has dropped a lot of weight in six weeks. (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein: We can’t wait on injured players

Hearts boss Craig Levein has called on the available players in the Hearts first-team squad to lift their performance after his side succumbed to a third straight Ladbrokes Premiership defeat at the hands of St Mirren. (Evening News)

Lennon unhappy with missed chances

Hibs boss Neil Lennon bemoaned his side’s failure to take their chances after watching them surrender a two goal lead to the Premiership’s basement side Dundee. The Easter Road side haven’t won in five games. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Hearts and Hibs drawn at home in Scottish Cup fourth round