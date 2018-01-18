Rumour Mill: Rangers must offer double for Docherty | Hyndman back to Ibrox? | Celtic suffer fresh injury blow

Rangers must offer at least double their £325,000 bid to land Hamilton’s Greg Docherty, Emerson Hyndman has been linked with a return to Rangers, and Celtic have suffered a fresh injury blow with the news Tom Rogic will be out until March.

Rangers are looking to sign Hamilton midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS

Rangers must offer double for Docherty

Hamilton Accies are looking for double the £325,000 Rangers offered for star midfielder Greg Docherty. Manager Martin Canning said the club would not wish to stand in the way of the player trying to further his career, but insists the offer would have to match their valuation. (Scottish Sun)

Hyndman back to Rangers?

Contrasting reports surround the possibility of Emerson Hyndman returning to Rangers for a second loan spell. The Scottish Sun believe the player to be signing on until the end of the season after Graeme Murty, interim boss when the American was in Glasgow last season, stated his wish to be reunited with the 21-year-old. The Daily Record, though, insists no contact has been made between Rangers and Bournemouth. (Scottish Sun/Daily Record)

O’Neill to meet SFA

Michael O’Neill will finally meet with SFA chief Stewart Regan as Scotland look to convince their No.1 target that his future belongs with the national team. A compensation package of £500,000 has been agreed with the Irish FA, and Hampden bosses are prepared to make O’Neill Scotland’s highest paid manager in history with a deal worth £600,000 per year. (Daily Record)

Celtic suffer double blow

Celtic have been hit with a double injury blow. New signing Marvin Compper is out for a month with a calf strain while Tom Rogic is likely to remain sidelined until March due to a knee problem – ruling the Australian out of the club’s Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg in mid-February. (The Scotsman)

- Leigh Griffiths could miss the Scottish Cup clash with Brechin City after suffering a twisted ankle. (Scottish Sun)

Naismith expected for medical

Scotland striker Steven Naismith has agreed to join Hearts on loan until the end of the season and is expected to undergo a medical today. The Edinburgh club plan to have the 31-year-old signed in time to make his debut in Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie against Hibs. They are currently finalising details with his club Norwich City, but all parties are willing for the deal to happen. (The Scotsman)

Stubbs surprised by Cummings return

Alan Stubbs was surprised Jason Cummings decided to join Rangers rather than stay and fight for his place at Nottingham Forest. The former Hibs striker has agreed a loan deal at Ibrox until the end of the season barely six months after quitting Easter Road for the English Championship outfit. (Evening News)

Saints to land McKenzie

St Johnstone look set to sign Rory McKenzie on a pre-contract deal. Manager Tommy Wright is keen to add the Kilmarnock midfielder to his squad and may seek to push the deal through in the January window if they can successfully negotiate his release from Rugby Park. (Daily Mail)

St Mirren to net cash boost from McLean deal

St Mirren are set to receive a £50,000 boost from Kenny McLean’s impending sale from Aberdeen to Norwich City. The Championship club are ready to snap up the Dons midfielder for half a million, an offer the Pittodrie club have accepted with McLean’s contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

