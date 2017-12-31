Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Arsenal midfielder | Celtic’s January ‘revolving door’ | Hibs on verge of goalkeeper signing

Scottish football gossip: Rangers are looking to strike a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane, Brendan Rodgers says there will be a revolving door transfer policy at Celtic over the coming months, and Hibs are on the verge of signing Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain on loan.

Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane in action for England's under-18s. Picture: Getty

Rangers eye McGuane

Rangers are trying to seal a loan deal for highly-rated Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane. The 18-year-old has played only one competitive match for the Gunners at senior level, and his advisors are looking to secure him regular first-team football. Rangers’ director of football Mark Allen is said to be a keen admirer of the player. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Rodgers on Celtic’s revolving door

Brendan Rodgers has revealed there will be players coming and going at Celtic Park in the January transfer window as the club look to move on some of their fringe players as well as bringing in new recruits. The Hoops manager insists he wants to strengthen next month after his tiring squad ended 2017 with a draw against rivals Rangers. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Hibs on verge of signing Bain

Hibernian assistant head coach Garry Parker confirmed the club are on the verge of signing Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain after watching the team come from behind to draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock. Bain is expected to join the Leith outfit on loan in January having been frozen out at Dens Park since October following a reported row with manager Neil McCann. (Various)

Murty wants Rangers stars to build on display

Graeme Murty has challenged his players to use their stirring display at Parkhead yesterday as a springboard to better things in 2018. The Rangers manager believes the qualities that underpinned the scoreless draw he considered should have been a win owing to a set of “really good chances” for the visitors in the second half, can be the foundations for progress. (The Scotsman)

Brown savours ‘phenomenal’ 2017

Captain Scott Brown savoured Celtic’s “phenomenal” 2017 despite signing off with a goalless draw against Old Firm rivals Rangers. Both sides had chances to win the match at Parkhead which left the champions eight points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership going into the winter break, and 11 ahead of their city rivals. (Various)

McInnes believes Lafferty red was ‘indefensible’

Derek McInnes believes there could be no defence for the late red card shown to Kyle Lafferty during Hearts’ 0-0 draw with Aberdeen. The striker was sent off for a late lunge on Graeme Shinnie in the 88th minute. McInnes said: “A manager will always defend his player but I don’t think that can be defended. I’m not sure if both feet were off the ground, but his intention was to bring Shinnie down rather than win the ball.” (Various)

McCann hails win

Dundee manager Neil McCann described his side’s 2-0 Tayside derby success at St Johnston as a “huge win”. An early strike from former Saints player Marcus Haber was added to in stoppage time by a clinical breakaway strike from A-Jay Leitch-Smith. “It’s a brilliant way to end the year, to come away to St Johnstone and get our second derby victory against them,” said McCann. (Various)

Canning plays down Hartley red card

Hamilton manager Martin Canning played down a post-match incident which saw Motherwell defender Peter Hartley sent off after Accies’ 3-1 victory at Fir Park. Hartley was shown a straight red card after barging into Dougie Imrie as the Hamilton player and Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson squared up. (Various)

