Rumour Mill: Rangers close to new signings | ex-Celtic star retires | Hibs battle Dutch clubs for striker

Steven Gerrard is confident of making a couple of more new signings in the coming weeks, Scott McDonald has decided to retire, and Hibs face competition for Jamie Maclaren.

READ MORE - Celtic ease past Rosenborg but AEK will pose tougher test

McDonald retires

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald has decided to retire. The Australian last played for Dundee United in the Scottish Championship after a spell at Motherwell. Having failed to find a new club for the 2018/19 campaign, the 34-year-old has decided to concentrate on his career in the media. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers close to new signings

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes he is “not far away” from securing the remaining signing targets he feels are necessary to fulfil his ambitions for the club in the season ahead. Gerrard declined to comment specifically on his interest in Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty. (The Scotsman)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard: I want Morelos here. He’ll score goals for us

McKenna ‘just as good’ as £18m defender

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen will demand top money for in-demand defender Scott McKenna as he believes the 21-year-old has the ability to be just as good as Alfie Mawson, who is set to make a £20m switch from Swansea to Fulham. (The Scotsman)

Cowie told he can leave

Don Cowie has been told he can leave Hearts if he wishes to move on in search of more regular game time. Following an extensive summer recruitment drive, in which manager Craig Levein has signed several midfielders, the 35-year-old has slipped down the pecking order. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Neil Lennon: Hibs’ Euro build-up disrupted by hotel setback

Hibs close in on winger

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has confirmed that the club are close to signing Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong on a season-long loan deal. The 21-year-old has been on loan at Dutch clubs NAC Breda and FC Twente and is set to follow in the footsteps of City team-mate Brandon Barker. (Evening News)

Hibs still firmly in running for Maclaren

Hibs are fighting it out with a clutch of other European clubs – two of which are from the Netherlands – for the signature of Darmstadt striker Jamie Maclaren. Hibs are keen to bring the player back to Easter Road for a second spell following a successful loan stint during the latter half of last season. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Burnley seek UEFA nod to bring in goalkeeper for Aberdeen clash

No deal for Humphrey

St Mirren will not be offering a deal to trialist Chris Humphrey. Manager Alan Stubbs is looking to add to his squad before the new season but will not be bringing in the former Hibs and Motherwell man on a permanent basis because the player’s fitness is not up to scratch. (Daily Record)

Laszlo receives vote of confidence

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has received the dreadful vote of confidence from chairman Mike Martin. Pressure on the ex-Hearts manager is growing at Tannadice after a dismal Betfred Cup group stage campaign, but Miller insists they’ll be sticking with Laszlo for the foreseeable future. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Five things we learned from Rosenborg 0 - 0 Celtic