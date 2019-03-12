Rumour Mill: Rangers boss responds to Shinnie link | referee apologised to Gerrard | Celtic player tears thigh muscle

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates. Pic: SNS/Craig Williamson

Referee apologised to Gerrard

Steven McLean phoned Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to apologise for missing a foul in the build up to Hibs’ equaliser in last Friday’s match at Easter Road. Gerrard was fuming at the incident, where Stephane Omeonga appeared to trip James Tavernier. (Scottish Sun)

McGregor knocked back final McLeish plea

Allan McGregor knocked back a final plea from Alex McLeish to play one more game for Scotland. The Rangers stopper announced his decision to retire from international football on Monday, insisting he needed to focus on club football and spend more time with his daughter. (Daily Record)

Gerrard responds to Shinnie link

Steven Gerrard refused to rule out a potential move for Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie. The Ibrox boss was quizzed about the link but insisted he wouldn’t be commenting on the Pittodrie captain or any other player at this time in the season. (Daily Express)

Throw pitch invaders in jail

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes only lengthy custodial sentences for offenders can halt the current spate of pitch invasions in British football which are placing the safety of players at risk. Gerrard called for “an example to be made”. (The Scotsman)

- Craig Levein believes the outrage following recent incidents of lone fans intruding on the pitch and in some cases attacking players underlines how far the game has progressed in the last 40 years. (The Scotsman)

- SPFL and SFA chiefs have held a crisis summit to discuss the problem of fan behaviour in Scottish football as they looked to get a new initiative introduced. (Daily Record)

Celtic ace suffers torn thigh muscle

Celtic are waiting to find out the extent of the injury suffered by Maryan Shved after the Ukrainian winger tore a thigh muscle while training for loan club Karpaty Lviv. The 21-year-old joined Celtic in January before immediately being sent back to Karpaty for the remainder of the campaign. (Daily Record)

Levein explains why he’s signed Aidy White

Craig Levein believes Hearts’ new signing Aidy White can become a major asset at Tynecastle Park once fully fit. The 27-year-old left-back hasn’t played competitively for more than two years but Hearts aim to hone him into a key player. (Evening News)

Sheff Wed full-back for Scotland squad

Alex McLeish will include Sheffield Wednesday right-back Liam Palmer when he names his squad for the European Championships qualifying double-header later today. The 27-year-old played for Scotland at youth level and qualifies through his late grandmother. (Daily Record)