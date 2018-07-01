Rumour Mill: Oli McBurnie to sign Swansea deal despite £4.5m Rangers bid | Hibernian keen on English Championship winger | Livi boss to tap former club for loan signings

Oli McBurnie to sign Swansea deal despite £4.5m Rangers bid; Neil Lennon is reportedly keen on a loan move for a Preston winger; New Livingston boss Kenny Miller to ask Rangers for young players on loan and more in Sunday’s Rumour Mill...

Oli McBurnie to sign Swansea deal despite £4.5m Rangers bid

Celtic have already been linked with a move for Hibs star John McGinn. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Scotland international Oli McBurnie is said to be close to signing a new deal with Swansea despite reports that Steven Gerrard was keen to make the Scotland international his marquee signing this summer.

The Sun have reported that the Ibrox side were set to offer £4.5 million to bring the striker north of the border. However, it’s been reported that the Scot is set to stay at the Liberty Stadium.

Celtic fans reckon John McGinn is the ideal replacement for Stuart Armstrong

After Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong made a switch to Southampton in a reported £7m deal, a new online poll has revealed who Celtic fans would like to see replace him.

Hibs star John McGinn, who has played a starring role in the middle of the park for the Edinburgh side in recent seasons, is viewed as the person 58 per cent of Celtic fans would like to see fill the departing midfielder’s berth at Parkhead.

In the online poll by Football Fancast, most Celtic fans viewed the Scottish international as a viable Armstrong replacement. (Fancast)

Hibernian keen on Preston winger Daryl Horgan

According to reports in the Irish Sun, Neil Lennon is keen on a season-long loan move for Preston winger Daryl Horgan. The 25-year-old Irish player, is thought to be surplus to requirements for Deepdale coach Alex Neil. (The Sun)

New Livingston boss Kenny Miller to ask Rangers for young players on loan

Kenny Miller has said he is not put off by his recent troubles with Ibrox and will be approaching his former club for loan deals, if he believed a player in the Ibrox under-20s could fill a void.

He said:“I can only ask the question. You have to exercise every possible avenue when you are looking to strengthen a team. When you are on a limited budget sometimes you will be looking for a little help from people. If you can give a player first-team opportunities that they won’t get at another club then it is always a route that a club looks at. I will be no different. We haven’t touched on specific targets at the moment. But that is something I will be working very hard on in the next couple of weeks. I would like to get people in as soon as possible to get them bedded in to this dressing room.

“In the last two-and-a-half years I have been working away with the under-20s at Rangers, you are also playing against other teams as well so you get a fair take on what is going on in Scottish football and the ones who are breaking through at certain clubs. It is definitely a market we will be looking at.” (Scotsman)

New injury scare for Celtic’s Jonny Hayes following friendly defeat

Jonny Hayes has had a new injury scare for Celtic after the midfielder limped off just after half-an-hour into yesterday’s 1-0 defeat against Bohemians Prague in the second game of the Hoops’ Austrian tour. Replaced by Calvin Miller, the Irish star walked off the field clutching his thigh.

Norwich sign Ex-Celtic striker

Norwich have today signed Finland striker Teemu Pukki on a three-year-deal from Brondby, the free transfer will see the former Celtic player join the Championship side today. (Various)

Ayr United have made Scotland U21 defender Daniel Harvie their first signing of the summer on a two-year deal

Aberdeen starlet Harvie, who has previously played on loan for Dumbarton, moves to Somerset Park as Ian McCall’s men get set for life back in the Ladbrokes Championship. (SPFL)