Rumour Mill: No Celtic move for Dutch striker | Rodgers eyes 18-year-old goal machine | Rangers offer contracts to duo

Celtic will make no move for Vincent Janssen, Aaron Connolly is wanted by the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders, and Rangers have offered contracts to their American trialists.

Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is currently on the books of Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Getty

No Celtic move for Dutch striker

Contrary to reports on social media on Thursday, Celtic will not be making a move for Dutch striker Vincent Janssen. The £17 million attacker has not played a minute of football for Tottenham Hotspur this season and is likely to leave the club in January. However, the destination won’t be Celtic Park. (Daily Mail)

Celtic eye 18-year-old goal machine

Celtic are considering a move for Brighton’s 18-year-old striker Aaron Connolly. The Irish youngster has netted 17 goals this season for Brighton’s under-23 team this term and has attracted interest from German side Hoffenheim as well as both Manchester clubs. Brighton are set to offer the player a loan-term contract and would consider loaning him out in the January window. (Scottish Sun)

Late bid to snatch Timothy Weah

Celtic look set to fend off a late bid to pinch PSG youngster Timothy Weah from under their noses. The 18-year-old’s move to Glasgow looked in jeopardy as Amiens made an approach to keep the player in France. However, Weah would prefer to make the temporary loan switch to Brendan Rodgers’ men. (Scottish Sun)

Castagne eyes Germany or England move

Celtic target Timothy Castagne has revealed that he’d prefer a move to either England or Germany as he angles for a move in the January transfer window. The Belgian right-back has become frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities at Serie A side Atalanta. (Daily Record)

Rogic slams Australian FA decision

Celtic star Tom Rogic has expressed his frustration that he’ll be missing Saturday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox after the Australian FA insisted the player report for training ahead of the Asian Cup in the UAE. The playmaker took to Instagram saying it would have been ‘ideal’ for him to play against Rangers and then travel to meet the rest of the Socceroos squad. (Daily Record)

Rangers offer contracts to duo

Rangers have offered contracts to the two Americans who have spent time on trial with the Ibrox side. Andrew Gutman, left-back, and Matt Polster, midfielder, have both impressed Steven Gerrard, though they’re still unsure of whether they want to make the switch across the Atlantic, according to reports in the US. (American Soccer Now)

MacLean relishing derby debut

Steven MacLean ballsed up his shot at selection in the first capital derby of the season and he describes having to watch the contest from the stand as “horrible”. But he intends to make up for that missed opportunity tomorrow. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to target centre-back

Hearts will be forced into the January transfer market for a centre-back if they can’t extend Jimmy Dunne’s loan agreement with Burnley. Manager Craig Levein expected Czech forward David Vanecek to be the only arrival at Tynecastle Park next month, but defender Clevid Dikamona’s thigh problem has forced his hand. (Evening News)

Jones won’t be distracted

Kilmarnock attacker Jordan Jones he won’t be distracted by any transfer speculation this January. The subject of interest from Rangers last year, the winger admitted his form was affected in the aftermath of the window but insists he’s focused on his football this time around. (Various)

