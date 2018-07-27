Rumour Mill: Neil Lennon banned | Greg Stewart back to Scotland? | Old Firm target completes move

Neil Lennon has been hit with an additional touchline ban, Greg Stewart is a target for St Mirren, and Jack Marriott has completed his move to Derby County.

READ MORE - Four talking points from Hibs 3-2 Asteras Tripolis

Lennon hails Hibs’ character

Neil Lennon hailed the character of his side after they fought back from two goals down to earn a last-gasp victory over Greek side Asteras Tripolis at Easter Road last night. The Hibs manager acknowledged that his men should have enjoyed a more comfortable triumph but insisted that there is still everything to play for. (The Scotsman)

- Hibs boss Neil Lennon has hit out at UEFA after being hit by another touchline ban which will see him sit in the stand again next week as his side bid to reach the third qualifying round of the Europa League. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Which Scottish club would be the best fit for Rangers’ Greg Docherty?

Neil Lennon watched from the stand as Hibs beat Asteras Tripolis

McInnes backs team to score

Derek McInnes has backed Aberdeen to score at Turf Moor next week after coming close to producing a memorable win over Burnley last night. The Pittodrie side have to score at least once next week in order to reach the Europa League third qualifying round following the 1-1 first leg draw. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Cochrane may be Hearts best midfielder

Craig Levein admits he is desperate for Harry Cochrane to recover from injury because he considers him potentially Hearts’ best midfielder. The 17-year-old has suffered several injuries plus a bout of illness during pre-season. He is currently nursing a knee problem and manager Levein wants him fit as soon as possible. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Osijek 0 - 1 Rangers: Morelos goal gives Gers first leg lead

Gerrard praises Morelos

Steven Gerrard insists goal hero Alfredo Morelos should be proud of himself after the under-fire frontman fired Rangers to victory. The Colombian faced flak after missing a string of chances in the Ibrox side’s opening Europa League ties with Shkupi. But he made amends in Croatia against Osijek as he nodded home a crucial away goal. (Various)

St Mirren eye triple swoop

St Mirren are working on making three new signings to bolster their squad ahead of next season. Alan Stubbs is keen on bringing former Dundee attacker Greg Stewart and ex-St Johnstone loanee Matty Millock back to Scotland, while he’s also keen on Stewart’s Birmingham team-mate Nicolia Brock-Madsen. (Scottish Sun)

READ MORE - Why Brendan Rodgers is entitled to expect a bigger net transfer spend

Douglas to Leeds

Barry Douglas could be making the move to Leeds United after a £3million fee was arranged for the Wolves defender. The ex-Dundee United star helped the Midlands club to promotion last year but is not thought to be in their plans as they look to survive in the Premier League this campaign. (Daily Record)

Marriott completes move

Derby County have completed the signing of Peterborough striker Jack Marriott in a deal worth up to £5million. The prolific attacker was on the radar of both Celtic and Rangers this summer but has instead joined up with Frank Lampard at Pride Park. (Sky Sports)

READ MORE - Everything Celtic fans need to know about signing target Daniel Arzani