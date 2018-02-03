Rumour Mill: Morelos to get ‘bumper pay rise’ | Lennon backs Dempster for SFA role | Rodgers believes Hendry can be Scotland star

Alfredo Morelos to get ‘bumper pay rise’ says Graeme Murty; Neil Lennon backs Leeann Dempster for SFA chief exec role; Brendan Rodgers believes Jack Hendry can be Scotland star and more in Saturday’s Rumour Mill.

Alfredo Morelos to get ‘bumper pay rise’ says Graeme Murty

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly getting his wishes after claims he demanded a pay rise. Picture: SNS

Following the rejection of a reported 7.5m bid from Chinese side Beijing Renhe for striker Alfredo Morelos by Rangers, Graeme has stated that the light blues star will soon get a bumper new contract in a bid to keep him at Ibrox.

The news comes following claims the forward demanded the pay increase after learning that Rangers had knocked back the big money move and with the Chinese transfer window remaining open until the end of this month, Mark Allen is understood to be happy to talk to the player’s agents.

According to the Mail, the Colombian is one of the lower earners on less than £7,000 a week. (Various)

• READ MORE: Graeme Murty: Big-money bid for Alfredo Morelos was genuine

Neil Lennon backs Leeann Dempster for SFA chief exec role

Neil Lennon has said he’s unsurprised by Leeann Dempster being linked with the vacant chief executive role at the Scottish Football Association.

Stewart Regan quit the role on Thursday after nearly eight years in post, leaving Scottish football’s governing body seeking a new chief executive as well as a new national team coach.

And support is growing at Hampden for the Hibs chief to replace the former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chief executive as a result of her work with Motherwell and the Easter Road club.

And Lennon, Dempster’s head coach at Hibs, spoke warmly of the former account director at an advertising agency, describing her as “very, very good at what she does”. (The Scotsman)

• READ MORE: Neil Lennon unsurprised by Leeann Dempster links to SFA top job

Brendan Rodgers believes Jack Hendry can be Scotland star

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes new signing Jack Hendry is in the right environment to develop into a Scotland international.

The 22-year-old defender penned a four-and-a-half-year deal late on transfer deadline day for a fee revealed by the Taysiders to be a club record, bettering the £1.2 million paid by the Parkhead club for goalkeeper Robert Douglas in 2000.

Rodgers said: “I brought him here because I think he can play Champions League football and obviously if you are playing Champions League football, that is a great step for you to move into international football.” (The Scotsman)

• READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers backs Jack Hendry to be ‘big player’ for Scotland

Scott Allan aims to reignite his career at Hibs – just like before

Scott Allan admits the memory of enjoying the happiest days in what has been a nomadic life in football in the green and white of Hibs lay behind his return to Easter Road.

Allan said: “The last time I was here was the most enjoyment I’ve had in football so hopefully I can recreate that. I just linked with every player, the fit just felt right. I played with a freedom with those around me here, guys like Dylan McGeouch, who is still here, and that enabled me to do my creative stuff going forward.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Dundee have snapped up a replacement for Jack Hendry after announcing the signing of centre-back Genseric Kusunga. (The Scotsman)

• James Tavernier reckons Rangers striker Jason Cummings is a safe bet to net against Hibs (The Sun)

• Liverpool ‘to face competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United’ for Dortmund star Christian Pulisic (Mirror)

• West Ham’s hopes of signing Slimani were always going to be a non-starter due to Karren Brady’s previous criticism of the Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Mirror)

• Ally McCoist has raved about Celtic’s January signing Lewis Morgan who he believes is the ‘best young player in the division.’ (Talksport)