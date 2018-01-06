Rumour Mill: | Leigh Griffiths wanted by Premier League clubs | Lewis Morgan ‘relieved’ when Rangers let him go | Scot impresses on Merseyside

Leigh Griffiths has been linked with a move away from Celtic, Lewis Morgan says he was ‘relieved’ when Rangers let him go as a kid and there’s praise for SScottish Internationalist Andrew Robertson as he impresses in the Friday night FA Cup Merseyside Derby.

Leigh Griffiths linked with Premier League move

Leigh Griffiths has been linked with a move away. Picture Michael Gillen.

Leigh Griffiths is a transfer target for English Premier League strugglers Swansea City with MLS side Sporting Kansas City also showing interest. The 27-year-old Celtic striker is under contract until 2020 but has seen game time cut with Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard also featuring for the Hoops this season. West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the former Hibs and Wolves striker, however, Celtic are thought to be keen to keep the forward. (Various)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers expects a ‘stronger’ Celtic by end of window

Morgan ‘relieved’ Rangers let him go

Lewis Morgan has revealed he was relieved when he was released by Rangers as a kid. The 21-year was speaking after he completed a four-and-a-half year deal with Celtic yesterday. “It was probably more of a relief when I left there, to be honest,” said Morgan. “It was a weight off my shoulders because the last two years there were pretty much pointless me being there.

“The head of youth at the time put me back a year so I was playing with the younger age groups. Even at that, I was probably only playing 10 minutes here or there.

“He didn’t take a fancy to me at all. Going to a club like St Mirren was great for me. It gave me that chance to kick on again. (Evening Times)

READ MORE - The 10 greatest Scottish football moments of 2017

Robertson impresses for Liverpool

Andrew Robertson was named Man of the Match by many on social media last night after his stunning performance in a 2-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup Third Round. The left-back was a constant threat all night and played a crucial role in Liverpool’s victory. Former Celtic centre back Virgil Van Dijk scored on debut to send Liverpool into the next round.

Ciftci to... anywhere?

Plymouth Argyle are trying to terminate their loan of Celtic flop Nadir Ciftci. The former Dundee United player has only featured in 8 games for the League One side but it is understood despite attempts to return him there is no January clause that can return him to Celtic. Derek Adams has stated that the striker should leave to make sure he gets game time. He said: “The only way that Nadir will leave in January is if he goes to another club.

“He won’t be returning to Celtic. He will be moving on to another club or he gets himself back in the team here.

“We just have to wait and see. His agent is on the case.”

Ciftci has no yet scored for Argyle.

Rangers legend backs Murphy to be a hit

Derek Johnstone has backed potential new Rangers signing Jamie Murphy to be a hit at Ibrox. The former Ger said that the signing gives manager Graeme Murty some quality options for the second half of the season. (Evening Times)

Reilly backs Saints

Gavin Reilly reckons beating Inverness in the Highlands typified the spirit St Mirren will need to win the title. The Saints striker said that their ability to grind out wins shows they have the winning mentality. He said: “If we are to go on and win the league this season we can look at two games which really stood out for us in terms of our fighting spirit.

“The game up in Inverness, with the conditions and the way we were under the cosh but we still managed to come away with the three points. (Daily Record)

Celtic weigh up loan move

Celtic are thought to be consideringa short-term loan deal for 20-year-old midfielder Eboue Kouassi. According to various reports Werder Bremen, Genk, Standard Liege and Amiens are all keen on the youngster. When asked recently Brendan Rodgers stated that the young talent was very much part of his future plans at the club.

READ MORE - What Scott Bain’s signing could mean for Hibs and the Dundee keeper

Bain aims to shine

Goalkeeper Scott Bain is hoping to prove that Dundee’s loss is Hibernian’s gain as he attempts to put an unsettling period in Tayside behind him. He said: “You would need to speak to Dundee about that but I was out of the team and this opportunity came up. It was one I was buzzing to get… personally I wanted to get out and try to play because I wasn’t. ( The Scotsman)