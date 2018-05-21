Rumour Mill: Leeds United eye John McGinn | Michael O’Halloran ‘sorry’ | Rodgers meets striker’s agent

Leeds United have joined the chase to sign John McGinn, Michael O’Halloran is sorry after being spotted in the Celtic end at Hampden, and Brendan Rodgers has met with the agent of Odsonne Edouard.

O’Halloran sorry for sitting with Celtic fans

Michael O’Halloran regrets sitting in the Celtic section at Hampden Park on Sunday after a photo of the Rangers player circulated on social media. Linked with a move to Motherwell, O’Halloran wanted to watch the Steelmen in action but found himself in the opposite end of the ground. (Daily Record)

Leeds eye McGinn

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Hibs star John McGinn. The talismanic midfielder has one year left on his deal and the Easter Roas club are expected to cash in. Celtic and Rangers are also said to be interested in the 23-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn. Picture: SNS

Rodgers meets with Edouard agent

Brendan Rodgers has met with the agent of Odsonne Edouard as he looks to agree a permanent transfer for the on loan striker. The 20-year-old has impressed during his temporary switch from PSG and Celtic are keen to prolong his stay in the east end of Glasgow. (The Herald)

Rodgers: Not worth discussing Rangers title bid

Brendan Rodgers insists a potential challenge to Celtic’s dominance of Scottish football from Rangers under Steven Gerrard next season is not worthy of discussion. He believes it is more relevant to consider the threat posed by Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen side. (The Scotsman)

Ross holds talks with Sunderland

Jack Ross has held talks with the new owners of Sunderland as the Black Cats look to pinch the St Mirren manager from under the noses of Ipswich Town. The 41-year-old is in high demand after leading St Mirren back to the Premiership just over 18 months after inheriting a team heading for League One. (Daily Record)

Hopkin to hold talks with Livingston board

David Hopkin will hold talks tomorrow with the Livingston board over a new contract but admits he is relishing the prospect of locking horns with the Scottish Premiership’s leading coaches next season. (The Scotsman)

Main stand to impact Hearts budget

Craig Levein admits Hearts will be financially restricted for another year while they pay off the new £15million main stand at Tynecastle Park. The manager expects funds to improve thereafter, helping him target higher calibre players. (Evening News)

Hibs likely to be seeded

Hibs’ first competitive match of the 2018/19 season will be a Europa League tie after Celtic’s victory in the Scottish Cup final clinched continental football for the Easter Road side. The Capital club will enter the tournament at the first qualifying round stage and are likely to be seeded. (Evening News)