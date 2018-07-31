Rumour Mill: Lafferty set for ‘showdown talks’ | Celtic decide against appeal | Rangers target not for sale

Kyle Lafferty will meet with Hearts management amid interest from Rangers, Celtic have decided against appealing the extra one-match ban given to Jozo Simunovic, and Rangers have been told that Mark Beevers is not for sale.

Celtic decide against appeal

Celtic have decided against appealing Jozo Simunovic’s red card ban after fearing an unsuccessul bid would see the centre-back’s punishment extended. Simunovic was given an additional game following his straight red card against Alashkert. (Daily Record)

Lafferty set for Hearts talks

Representatives of Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty will meet with club owner Ann Budge and manager Craig Levein as he prepares to try and force a move back to Rangers. The Ibrox side had a bid of around £200,000 for the striker rejected last week and are expected to make another offer. (Daily Record)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is wanted by Rangers. Picture: SNS

Rangers target not for sale

Rangers have been told that target Mark Beevers is not for sale. The defender is high up on a list of targets as Steven Gerrard looks to recruit another centre-back ahead of the new season. However, Bolton chariman Ken Anderson insists he’ll be staying at the Macron Stadium. (Bolton News)

Cardoso leaves Rangers

Fabio Cardoso has left Rangers after the club confirmed they had agreed to end his contract early. The 24-year-old joined the Ibrox side last summer for a fee believed to be over £1 million under former boss Pedro Caixinha, but struggled to impress. (The Scotsman)

McKay set for move

Former Rangers midfielder Barrie McKay is set to complete a £500,000 move from Nottingham Forest to Swansea City. The winger impressed during the first half of last season but fell out of the side when new boss Aitor Karanka took over from Mark Warburton. (Scottish Sun)

Brown backs Celtic to shine

Celtic’s summer transfer window activity may be causing ripples of concern among their support but Scott Brown insists the champions already have a squad capable of improving on the standards they set last season. (The Scotsman)

Hibs flight cancelled

Around 50 Hibs fans have had their dream flight to Greece with the team cancelled due to the chartered airline supplier pulling out of the trip. Hibs have apologised to the fans who were preparing to fly to see the team play the second leg of their Europa League qualifier. (Evening News)

