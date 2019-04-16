Rumour Mill: King ‘insulted intelligence’ of Rangers fans | Kris Boyd may retire | Lennon reveals Desmond calls

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Kris Boyd hints at retirement

Kris Boyd may decide to retire at the end of this season, the Kilmarnock striker has revealed. The 35-year-old has been in and out of the Rugby Park line-up but doesn’t see a move elsewhere working out due to his work in the media. He also doesn’t want to drop down a level to play consistently. (Scottish Sun)

- Boyd has called on the SFA to take action on sectarian chanting at football grounds after the incident involving Derek McInnes and Celtic fans following Sunday’s match at Hampden. (Scottish Sun)

Griffiths can make cup final

Neil Lennon insists that Leigh Griffiths has a “realistic” chance of forcing his way back into the Celtic first team in time for the Scottish Cup Final. Griffiths has not played since December when it was decided he should take time out of football to address personal and mental health issues. (The Scotsman)

Lennon reveals Desmond calls

Neil Lennon has revealed that he spoke to Celtic’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond on three seperate occasions leading up to the Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen. The interim Celtic boss described the conversations as “all good and positive” as they discussed the upcoming match. (The Scotsman)

Lewis doesn’t expect SFA punishment for Celtic

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis doesn’t think the Scottish FA will take any action over the sectarian abuse directed at Derek McInnes during the Dons’ Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic. McInnes was sent to the stand after gesturing to a section of the Celtic support that had chanted “sad Orange bastard” at him. (The Scotsman)

McCoist: Rangers still long way from Celtic

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has poured cold water on Dave King’s claim that the Ibrox side are “within tangible reach” of becoming the dominant force in Scottish football. King made his assessment while announcing that the cost of season tickets at Ibrox would be rising. (The Scotsman)

- King’s words were an “insult” to the intelligence of Rangers fans, according to BBC pundit Michael Stewart. (Daily Record)

Djoum on contract situation

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum will take his time to weigh up his options before making a decision on his future. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but has been offered a new deal to remain at Tynecastle, and he has not ruled out staying with the club he’s been with since 2015. (Evening News)

Every top six side ‘will fear Hibs’

Jonathan Spector believes Hibs will be a team to fear in the battle for a Europa League place as they go into the final five matches of the season unbeaten in eight matches. Hibs have taken 20 points out of a possible 24 since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed head coach. (Evening News)

