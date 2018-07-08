Rumour Mill: Hibs name their price for McGinn | Tierney ‘not worth £25m’ | Rangers deal with Liverpool

Hibs will demand £3million from Celtic for John McGinn, Everton have decided against making a bid for Kieran Tierney, and Rangers will have first refusal on loan players coming out of Liverpool.

Everton decide Tierney ‘not worth £25m’

Everton have decided against making a £25million offer for Kieran Tierney, believing the Celtic left-back is not worth the cost. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs name their price for McGinn

Celtic will have to pay double their £1.5million bid for John McGinn if they are to prize the midfielder away from Easter Road this summer. The Hoops had their offer for the Scottish international thrown out last week, though manager Brendan Rodgers remains confident that a deal can be done. (Sunday Mail)

John McGinn has one year left on his contract at Hibs. Picture: Neil Hanna

Rangers deal with Liverpool

Rangers will have first refusal on loan players coming out of Liverpool. Because of manager Steven Gerrard’s relationship with the Anfield hierarchy, the EPL side will not consider offers from Celtic for players that Rangers are interested in. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers call on MacLennan to quit

Rangers have called on SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan to quit his role as he “cannot be considered fit and proper” due to his links Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. The club released a statement on their website on Saturday night expressing their disappointment that the SPFL had decided not to carry out an independent investigation. (Scottish Sun)

Roberts on verge of Leicester move

Patrick Roberts is closing in on a move to Leicester City. The former Celtic loanee looks to be leaving Manchester City for a fee of around £10million. (Daily Mirror)

Dundee eye Nabi

Dundee are considering a move for ex-West Brom striker Adil Nabi. The 24-year-old has a year left on his deal at Peterborough United but has been told he’s free to find a new club. (Various)

Rodgers defends fans

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has defended the club’s fans after Shay Logan accused the Parkhead faithful of racism. (The Scotsman)

