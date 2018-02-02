Rumour Mill: Hibs chief tipped to replace Regan | Rangers ‘mental’ to reject Morelos bid | Lennon blasts referees

Leeann Dempster is an early front-runner to replace Stewart Regan, Barry Ferguson has called his old club “mental” for turning down £7.5million for Alfredo Morelos, and Neil Lennon demands more protection for his Hibs players.

Rangers are ‘mental’ to reject Morelos money

Barry Ferguson says Rangers are “mental” to turn down the £7.5million offered for Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian was the subject of speculation in the build-up to transfer deadline day, but the club were able to fend of interest from China in their top goalscorer. Ferguson believes, with the figures being banded about, that Rangers should have accepted a deal. (Daily Record)

Hibs chief tipped to replace Regan

Leeann Dempster has emerged as an early front-runner to replace Stewart Regan as chief executive of the SFA. The Hibs supremo has admirers within the organisation, including a close working relationship with her chairman at Easter Road, Rod Petrie, who is on the SFA board. Regan decided to leave his post on Thursday after a six-hour board meeting. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster. Picture: Greg Macvean

Lennon blasts referees

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has branded the lack of protection given to his players by referees as “scandalous”, describing the Easter Road dressing-room as looking like ‘Emergency Ward 10’ following their victory over Motherwell. (Evening News)

Scott Allan pushed for Hibs return

Dundee manager Neil McCann has revealed he allowed Scott Allan to switch clubs because the midfielder was determined to return to Hibs. Allan, on a season-long loan at Dundee from Celtic, was believed to be a makeweight in a complicated three-way arrangement in which defender Jack Hendry joined Celtic from Dundee along with keeper Scott Bain, whose loan deal with Hibs was cancelled. (The Scotsman)

Brown targeted Cochrane - Levein

Craig Levein says he has no doubt that Scott Brown singled out teenager Harry Cochrane in Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat at Celtic. The Hearts manager claimed players needed “protection” from the Celtic captain but also warned that his 16-year-old midfielder would not be cowed by the Scotland star when they next face off. (The Scotsman)

- Brendan Rodgers has launched a robust defence of Scott Brown after Hearts manager Craig Levein took a swipe at the Celtic captain. (The Scotsman)

Hibs’ new signing hails influence of parents

Football idols have changed over the years but, when it comes to Florian Kamberi’s real hero, that has remained constant. Hibernian’s January signing, who made his debut against Motherwell on Tuesday night, talks with pride of parents who left Kosovo in a bid to escape poverty and growing ethnic tensions, saying they have worked tirelessly since to provide a better life for themselves and their children. (The Scotsman)

Hendry opens up on prior Celtic departure

Celtic have a well-earned reputation for rearing their own talent. However, they needn’t have gone through the strain of almost missing Wednesday’s midnight transfer deadline as they negotiated central defender Jack Hendry’s transfer from Dundee if only someone within their youth development programme had come to a different verdict on the 22-year-old back in 2012. (The Scotsman)

