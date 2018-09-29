Rumour Mill: Hatred towards Rangers ‘ truly staggering’ says former Ger | Betfred Cup semi final fallout | Teams ‘don’t fear Celtic’

Kris Boyd has slammed Aberdeen fans for their ‘staggering’ hatred towards Rangers, Craig Levein and Brendan Rodgers talk about the Betfred Cup semi final as the fallout with the SPFL continues, and Kilmarnock’s Aaron Tshibola says teams should not be scared of Celtic.

The saga over the Betfred Cup looks set to rumble on.

“The hatred towards Rangers is truly staggering’ says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd has slammed Aberdeen and other fans for their hatred towards Rangers.

Writing in his column in the Sun, the Kilmarnock striker and former Ibrox star slammed the Pittodrie club for complaining about the decision to stage both the Scottish League Cup semis at Hampden Park on 28 October.

“It’s also worth pointing out that every time Rangers and Celtic are on league duty at Pittodrie, their fans have to get to Aberdeen for a lunchtime kick-off. You don’t see them hurling their toys out the pram.

“I’ve been there with Dons supporters. Their hatred for Rangers is truly staggering. So if the police want them packed up and shipped out long before 7.45pm then they will just have to suck it up.”

Teams shouldn’t fear Celtic

Aston Villa-owned Kilmarnock midfielder Aaron Tshibola has said that he is not scared of Celtic and other teams shouldn’t also be.

Tshibola told The Sun: “We were eighth or ninth before the Celtic game and the win took us to fourth.

“You can really move up in this league and it only takes one game so we’ve got a real good opportunity here.

“If we want to be ambitious, we’ve got to feel we have a real opportunity in this next run of games to take some points.

“Personally, I’ve got belief in myself as a player. Celtic are a great team with some good players but it doesn’t scare me.

Steven Gerrard calls for improvement

Steven Gerrard has told Rangers loanee Umar Sadiq he needs to work harder.

Asked about a striker shortage for next month’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Aberdeen Gerrard admitted he might go without a recognised No 9 “unless Sadiq improves an awful lot”

“We need more in every department. There is not one thing where you think: “Well, if he does that a bit better, he’s in”. He needs to do more.

“We understand he is a young player. I’ve spoken to him numerous times one-on-one. He’s had individual training. We’ve done everything as a staff to help him.

Betfred Cup semi final blasted by Levein

The SPFL have been hit with a furious backlash over their decision to play both Betfred Cup semi-finals on the same day at Hampden with the move being branded ‘madness’ and ‘a joke’ by Hearts boss Craig Levein.

“If you could find a way to inconvenience people, then this is the perfect way to do it. It’s a shambles, honestly.

“I’m angry. It’s a disaster for the supporters, particularly for us and Aberdeen.

“I’m not even going into other things which could be unmitigated disasters.

“You’ll have 100,000 people in Glasgow, not all drinking but one or two will be. Anything could go wrong.

“You’ve got the pitch situation, possible damage to toilets which has happened in the past. There is a list of things which could go wrong.

“If any of those things do go wrong, Scottish football will be tarnished by it. Why are we asking for trouble? It’s just madness.” (Various)

Betfred Cup ‘ruled by TV audience’ says Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has said that he is frustrated by the Betfred semi-final issues but understands that TV scheduling is responsible for the clash.

Rodgers said: “In the modern game it is definitely television that rules the roost, no doubt about it. You can be on an international break and come back and play on a Friday night and there’s not a lot you can do about it. Television pays the money to the organisations and you have to run with it.

Steven Gerrard accepts Morelos suspension error

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accepted responsibility for the booking that has ruled Alfredo Morelos out of Rangers’ Betfred Cup semi-final with Aberdeen.

The striker picked up his second caution of the competition during the quarter-final win over Ayr United.

With Kyle Lafferty cup-tied after turning out for Hearts in the group stages, boss Gerrard now faces a major selection issue.

Gerrard said: “The incident itself, I sympathise with him because I thought it was a yellow card incident on him and then he obviously wouldn’t have spoken the way he did.

“He is wrong to speak back to the referee the way he did. But, the big picture is that I am to blame because he had a yellow card and there was that risk.

“I took that risk so I am to blame, big picture. He is to blame for getting the yellow card for answering the referee back because that is wrong. I am sure he knows that.

Jackson signs for St Mirren

St Mirren have signed Canadian international forward Simeon Jackson on a short-term deal until January.

The Paisley side will have the opportunity to extend the 31-year-old’s contract until the end of the season if he impresses.

Jackson, who had been on trial at St Mirren, said: “I’m delighted to be here and can’t wait to get going. The lads have welcomed me in really well.