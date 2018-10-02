Rumour Mill: Griffiths ‘blanked’ McLeish | England to swoop for Scotland star? | SPFL agree new TV deal

Alex McLeish has revealed that Leigh Griffiths “blanked” him, the Scotland boss also admits that the national side is “vulnerable” to an England move for Tom Cairney, and the SPFL have agreed a TV deal with beIN Sports.

READ MORE - Alex McLeish’s message to Scots strikers - let battle commence

Leigh Griffiths was a second-half substitute in Scotland's last game. Picture: SNS

Griffiths ‘blanked’ McLeish

Leigh Griffiths ignored a phone call from Alex McLeish as he sought to clear the air with the Celtic striker, the Scotland boss has revealed. Griffiths was dropped from the starting XI for the 2-0 victory over Albania, with Hearts attacker Steven Naismith starring in his place. (Daily Record)

England to swoop for Scotland star?

Alex McLeish has admitted Scotland are vulnerable to any bid by England to steal midfielder Tom Cairney after the manager was again forced to omit the Fulham midfielder from his latest squad. The Nottingham-born star is said to be a target of Gareth Southgate and remains eligible to play for England. (The Scotsman)

SPFL agree new TV deal

The SPFL have agreed a new television deal with beIN Sports which will see Scottish football matches broadcast live across Australia, New Zealand and 24 other countries in the Middle East and North Africa. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Hayley McQueen defends herself as fans attack Sky Sports coverage

‘Rangers shouldn’t rise to taunts’ - Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier has told his team-mates not to rise to taunts from opposing players. His words come in the aftermath of Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Livingston where defender Declan Gallagher goaded members of the away side after the full-time whistle. (Daily Record)

SFA on linesman attack

The Scottish Football Association has called for an end to the type of “primitive act” that saw one of its match officials injured during Sunday’s game between Livingston and Rangers. Assistant referee Calum Spence suffered a wound to the back of his head after a missile was thrown from among the Rangers support. (The Scotsman)

- Former referee Hugh Dallas, who was once struck in the head by a coin at Celtic Park, has praised Spence for his professionalism. (Daily Record)

McLeish relaxed over Boyle

Alex McLeish is relaxed about Martin Boyle’s international intentions after choosing to leave the Hibs winger out of his latest squad. “What will be will be,” said McLeish, who spoke to the 25-year-old last week. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hails Milligan

Neil Lennon has claimed it is no coincidence Hibs have started keeping clean sheets since Australian veteran Mark Milligan joined the Easter Road club. The capital club have not conceding a goal in the past week against Dundee, Aberdeen and St Mirren with Milligan anchoring the midfield. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Steven Gerrard can follow Graeme Souness on road to success