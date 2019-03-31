Rumour Mill: Greg Stewart to Rangers? | two clubs fight for Graeme Shinnie | Celtic loanee desperate to stay

Sunday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Greg Stewart jumps over Rangers defender Joe Worrall during the Scottish Cup clash in Aberdeen. Picture: PA

Stewart to Rangers

Rangers are eyeing a move for Aberdeen playmaker Greg Stewart. The 29-year-old will see his contract at parent club Birmingham City expire at the end of the campaign and Steven Gerrard is keen to convince him to come to Ibrox. Stewart excelled at Kilmarnock in the first half of the Premiership campaign before opting to return to Pittodrie in January. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard wants more money

Money has been the root of all evil for Rangers; the splurging of sums the club weren’t generating propelling them to the abyss with liquidation seven years ago. Yet, the spending of more money than they take in seems permanently cited as the cure to all ills by those within the Ibrox club. Steven Gerrard has added himself to an exhaustive list of those that consider this approach as ultimately the only means to knock Celtic from their perch. (Scotland on Sunday)

Fight for Shinnie

Bristol City and Sheffield United are leading the chase for Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Rangers have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, who will see his contract expire this summer, but it seems the Scottish international has his heart set on a move down south. Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has previously spoken of his hope that Shinnie will remain in the north east. (HITC)

Burke wants to stay

Oliver Burke says he would jump at the chance to remain at Celtic beyond this summer. The Scottish international is enjoying his football and would like to continue that momentum after struggling for playing time at parent club West Brom. Though the attacker concedes the decision is out of his hands. (Talking Baws)

Celtic team leaked

Kieran Tierney will make a miraculous recovery from injury to play in the Old Firm derby, according to a purportedly “leaked” Celtic line-up. Pundit Alex Rae read the team out on the radio on Sunday morning, just a couple of hours before the match. The starting XI also includes Jonny Hayes on the left side of midfield. (Daily Record)

Lennon: Sectarianism won’t end

Neil Lennon claims that the curse of sectarianism which has both fuelled and blighted the atmosphere whenever Celtic meet Rangers is an insoluble problem and one which will probably still be being debated in the next century. (Scotland on Sunday)

Injury doubt for Hearts

Hearts have suffered another injury blow as yesterday’s match winner Uche Ikpeazu was taken off following a head knock and could now be ruled out of the midweek trip to Rangers, as well as next week’s Edinburgh derby clash at Tynecastle and the Scottish Cup semi final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (Scotland on Sunday)