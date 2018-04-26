Rumour Mill: Gerrard to be next Rangers manager? | Derby eye £1m for Hearts ace | first-team star to leave Ibrox

Rangers are in talks with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard about becoming their next manager, Derby are eyeing a £1million swoop for John Souttar, and Wes Foderingham is set to leave Ibrox this summer.

Steven Gerrard is a European Cup winner from his time with Liverpool. Picture: Getty

Derby eye £1m Souttar bid

Derby County are set to test Hearts’ resolve over defender John Souttar with a £1million bid. The 21-year-old has been one of the stand-out players at Tynecastle this season and is currently contracted to the Ladbrokes Premiership side until the summer of 2020. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard to Rangers

Rangers are in talks with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard about becoming their next manager, according to the Scottish Sun. Director of football Mark Allen is said to be heading up the delegation as they try to convince the 37-year-old that Ibrox is the ideal place to begin his managerial career. (Scottish Sun)

Foderingham to leave Rangers

Wes Foderingham is set to quit Rangers this summer with the Ibrox club looking to cash in on their No.1 goalkeeper. The 27-year-old has largely impressed since making the move to Glasgow in 2015 under former manager Mark Warburton. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers move in on double capture

Rangers have moved closure to agreeing deals for former Ibrox stopper Allan McGregor and Burnley midfielder Scott Arfied. McGregor, 36, is expected to complete a deal to return to his old club within the next 24 hours, while Arfield should put pen to paper on a pre-contract before the end of this week. (Scottish Sun)

Miller and Wallace seek answers

Rangers chiefs have ignored a string of emails from suspended pair Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace and the players’ association asking for clarification over their exodus from Ibrox. PFA Scotland have stepped in to try and provide answers for the duo, who’ve been told to stay away from the rest of the squad, but contact with Rangers so far has been described as being “dismissive and minimal”. (Daily Record)

Maclaren could become free agent

Hibs’ prospects of signing Jamie Maclaren on a permanent basis will become significantly enhanced over the next few weeks in the highly possible event that the on-loan striker’s parent club are relegated to Germany’s third tier. The Australian is contracted to Bundesliga 2 side Darmstadt 98 until summer 2020 but has a clause in his deal which means he will automatically become a free agent if they are demoted to Germany’s 3.Liga. (Evening News)

Levein sees Mulraney as ‘project’

Craig Levein insists Hearts can use Jake Mulraney’s pace next season as he prepares to sign the Inverness winger as a “project”. Terms have been agreed for the Dubliner’s move to Tynecastle in a swap deal which will take Hearts midfielder Angus Beith to the Highlands. (Evening News)

Tierney: Beating Rangers for title would be a dream

Kieran Tierney was still a month short of his second birthday when Rangers clinched the league title back in 1999. But while the Celtic left-back has no personal recollection of the dramatic events which saw his club endure one of their most traumatic Old Firm defeats, he is acutely aware of just how sweet it would be for the support if those circumstances are turned on their head this Sunday. (The Scotsman)

