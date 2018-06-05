Rumour Mill: Gerrard ‘should play for Rangers’ | Rodgers’ Champions League nightmare | Roberts to Leicester?

Steven Gerrard has been urged to play for Rangers, Brendan Rodgers faces a Champions League selection headache, and Patrick Roberts could be on his way to Leicester City.

Rodgers’ Champions League nightmare

Brendan Rodgers’ selection issues deepended yesterday as Dedryck Boyata was included in Belgium’s squad for the World Cup. With Mikael Lustig representing Sweden, Rodgers could be without two of his first-choice back four for the beginning of Celtic’s Champions League campaign. (Daily Record)

Gerrard ‘should play for Rangers’

Steven Gerrard should make a return to playing in order to help his Rangers side succeed next season, according to club legend Andy Gorman. The former Scotland No.1 believes Gerrard would dominate any team in Scotland. (Daily Express)

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Roberts to Leicester?

Leicester City have revived their interest in former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts as they seek to negotiate a deal with Manchester City for the sale of Riyad Mahrez. The Foxes seek to have Roberts included as a makeweight in the £60million deal. (The Telegraph)

SFA director to step down over anti-Rangers jibe

Scottish Football Association director Gary Hughes is to step down on Wednesday following a row over an article in which he referred to Rangers fans as the “great unwashed”. (The Scotsman)

Hibs face competition for Barker

Hibs are facing stiff competition from a clutch of English Championship clubs in their bid to have Brandon Barker return to Easter Road. Neil Lennon is a big fan of the 21-year-old and is keen to have the Manchester City winger back in Edinburgh for another season. (Evening News)

Hearts told to make Adao offer

Hearts have been told they must submit a formal transfer offer for FC Sion’s Joaquim Adao if they want him back next season. The Swiss club plan to sell the midfielder to the highest bidder this summer, with several English League One teams declaring an interest. (Evening News)

McLaughlin not ruling out Hearts return

Jon McLaughlin claims he would be happy to remain at Hearts but understands the club need to plan without him while he continues to stall on his future. He heard the news Hearts signed Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal on a three-year deal while he was on duty with Scotland. (The Scotsman)

County snap up Lindsay

Ross County have completed the permanent signing of Jamie Lindsay after the midfielder left Celtic. The Staggies had the player on loan for the duration of last season and have moved to scoop him up after his contract at Parkhead expired. (Press and Journal)

