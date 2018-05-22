Rumour Mill: Fee for Odsonne Edouard revealed | Rangers close to double signing | Celtic signed Boerrigter over McClean

Celtic will have to pay £10m to land Odsonne Edouard, Rangers are close to landing Martin Skrtel and Harry Wilson, and James McClean insists Celtic signed Derk Boerrigter over him.

READ MORE - Agent explains why Michael O’Halloran watched Cup final in Celtic end

Rangers close to double signing

Rangers are closing in on the double signing of Martin Skrtel and Harry Wilson. A £2.7million deal with Fenerbache has almost been agreed for Skrtel, while Wilson is set to join from Liverpool on a season-long loan. Both have prior working relationships with manager Steven Gerrard. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic fee for Edouard

Celtic will have until the end of this month to make a £10million offer for striker Odsonne Edouard, or risk losing the 20-year-old striker to another club. Brendan Rodgers wants to keep the PSG loanee, who wishes to stay at Parkhead, but will need to offer a £5million downpayment with an additional £5million in clauses to land his man. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are looking to sign Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE - Who Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibs could face in Europe

Celtic signed Boerrigter over McClean

James McClean once read that Celtic were going to sign him from Sunderland - only to watch on as the Hoops captured Dutch winger Derk Boerrigter instead. The West Brom winger is eager to make the move to Brendan Rodgers’ side having featured against his boyhood heroes in Scott Brown’s testimonial on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Simunovic on Celtic future

Jozo Simunovic has revealed a heart-to-heart meeting with manager Brendan Rodgers has left him content to stay at Celtic and fight to regain his first team place. The Croatian defender had a frustrating end to the season, losing his spot after being sent off in the Old Firm victory at Ibrox in March. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - The top 50 players in Scottish football this season (50-41)

McGregor will become Scotland regular

His name is on a lengthy list of absentees from Scotland’s end-of-season trip to Peru and Mexico but Callum McGregor will be a major presence in the bid to reach the Euro 2020 finals, according to James McFadden. (The Scotsman)

Tierney is Man United’s back-up plan

Manchester United will move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney if they fail to land Juventus star Alex Sandro this summer. The Brazilian is top of the club’s wishlist but with the Serie A champions likely to play hard ball over the asking price, it may cause United to settle for their second choice. (Daily Star)

READ MORE - Scotland friendlies: Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar pull out of squad

McLeish considering MLS call

Alex McLeish could call in the cavalry as he attempts to plug the gaps left by two more withdrawals from his Scotland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico. Danny Wilson and Sam Nicholson, both of whom play in the MLS, are being considered as emergency recruits. (The Scotsman)

Grant Holt: The wrestler

Former Hibs striker Grant Holt has signed a deal to become a professional wrestler, World Association of Wrestling has announced. Holt, 37, currently player-coach at National League side Barrow, has agreed a deal with the British professional wrestling promotion to appear in more than one of their shows. (Evening News)

READ MORE - Why season 2017/2018 reaffirmed Scottish football as the best