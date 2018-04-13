Rumour Mill: Ex-Ajax coach wants to manage Rangers | David Bates contract demands | three clubs chase Cammy Bell

Former Ajax coach Marcel Keizer wants to talk with Rangers over manager’s job, David Bates couldn’t agree to a new contract with Rangers after the club turned down his £7,500-a-week demands, and Hibs stopper Cammy Bell is being chased by three teams.

David Bates contract demands

David Bates pledged his future to Bundesliga side Hamburg yesterday, penning a four-year contract. With the defender’s current deal running out, Rangers will receive only a five-figure development fee after failing to agree terms on a new offer. Bates, 21, wanted a £7,500-a-week deal after emerging as a solid option at centre-back but the club baulked at his demands. (Daily Record)

Keizer eyes Rangers job

Marcel Keizer wants to be considered for the position of Rangers manager if the Ibrox side decide against keeping Graeme Murty. The experienced Dutch head coach has managed seven sides throughout his managerial career, including European heavyweights Ajax. Keizer signed a two-year deal with the Eredivisie side last summer but was sacked after just six months. (Scottish Sun)

Three clubs eye Bell

Hibs goalkeeper Cammy Bell is wanted by three different clubs after impressing between the sticks for the Easter Road side. The 31-year-old was thrown into action following Ofir Marciano’s red card against St Johnstone but impressed both in that match and the following fixture, a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle. Bristol City and Oldham are both interested in his signature, as is an unnamed Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Sun)

Donnelly: No Rangers players would get into Celtic team

The talk in the build-up to the Old Firm clubs locking horns in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final has been of Celtic completing a Premier-era record of 10 straight games without loss against their rivals. Simon Donnelly would contend that will come to pass because his old club hold an 11-strong advantage. (The Scotsman)

McCall backs Murphy to be match-winner

As Rangers bid to prevent their winless run against Celtic stretching into double figures on Sunday, their need for someone to step up and change the current narrative of the Old Firm rivalry has seldom been more acute. According to former Ibrox hero Stuart McCall, they now possess a player capable of genuinely threatening the dominance Celtic have imposed on the fixture under Brendan Rodgers’ management. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers warns players

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is determined his players avoid the “pressure trap” of facing the prospect of making history as they prepare for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers. Celtic could become the first Scottish club to win back-to-back trebles if they beat Rangers and go on to lift the trophy. (The Scotsman)

Doncaster: Split is here to stay

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster insists the Ladbrokes Premiership split is here to stay. The format has received fresh criticism after a delay in announcing the post-split matches earlier this week, as well as teams ending up with an imbalanced fixture list. Doncaster, though, insists it creates “passion, drama and excitement” for Scottish football. (Daily Mail)

Hearts move for MacLean

Hearts are in talks with St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean about a pre-contract move. The 35-year-old is wanted as a mentor to younger forwards at the club and is open to the idea of moving to Tynecastle, where he may get the opportunity to begin coaching. (Edinburgh News)

Robinson: Well deserve more praise

Motherwell manager Steve Robinson may have, by his own admission, rebuilt the Lanarkshire club using, as his template, Championship contenders Millwall, but he would still appreciate a little love from the pundits. The Irishman believes his side don’t receive the plaudits they deserve for the more stylish aspects of their game. (The Scotsman)

