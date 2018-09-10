Rumour Mill: English striker eyes Celtic move | SFA close to £4m Hampden purchase | ex-Rangers defender says Graeme Murty lied

Gabby Agbonlahor wants to sign for Celtic, the SFA are close to a deal to buy Hampden Park and David Bates says he didn't leave Rangers for money.

English striker wants to play for Celtic

Gabby Agbonlahor wants to sign for Celtic.

English striker Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed his desire to play for Celtic. The 31-year-old netted in Saturday's Match for Cancer at Celtic Park which finished 3-3. Agbonlahor is a free agent having left Aston Villa in the summer after 13 years. Now he would like to help Celtic in the striking department with only Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths as the club's forwards. He said: “I think every player, if they had the chance to play for Celtic, would take it." (Scottish Sun)

SFA close to £4m Hampden deal

The Scottish FA are close to a historic £4million deal which will see them buy Hampden Park from Queen's Park. A decision is set to be made this week whether the SFA chooses Hampden Park or Murrayfield as the home of Scottish football. The organisation want to own the ground in Mount Florida but are reluctant to meet Queen's Park's £6million asking price. However, a businessman is set to help with the deal. (Daily Mail)

Bates calls reasons for Rangers exit 'lies'

David Bates left Rangers for Hamburg because they made him feel loved. The Scotland Under-21 centre-back branded claims that he left for money reasons as "lies". Former Rangers boss Graeme Murty claimed just that, however Bates said: “They showed how much they wanted me." (The Scotsman)

Three is the number for McLeish

Scotland boss Alex McLeish will "persevere" with the three at the back system which he deployed against Belgium. Despite the 5-0 reverse on Friday evening the former Hibs and Rangers manager feels that the system is best for the country and his players. “One thing I’ve done throughout my life," he said, "in terms of out on the pitch, is that if things aren’t right for me I never give up. I persevere. And I’m going to persevere with this formation.” (The Scotsman)

New St Mirren boss targets league title

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has stated his desire to win the league with St Mirren. The 40-year-old was appointed as the replacement to Alan Stubbs who was sacked by the Buddies last week. The former Coleraine boss has wasted no time in revealing his ambition. He said: "St Mirren at this point in time, having just been promoted, obviously they’re not in that position at the minute but Coleraine a few years ago weren’t in that position either so with a bit of hard work and graft a huge amount can be done." (BBC NI)

Tierney unconcerned by position

Kieran Tierney has stated he is "not bothered" what position he plays. The Celtic left-back played as a centre-back in a back three against Belgium with Andy Robertson fielded as wing-back. It is something which has prompted much discussion - how to make best use of both players. He said: "You are watching the centre-backs and what they do. I’m learning every day. The bottom line is I do my best – and I’m not bothered what position I play." (The Scotsman)

McCoist chooses 'Hampden all day'

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist has thrown his support behind the national team remaining at Hampden Park. The decision on whether to keep Scotland games and domestic cup semi-finals and finals in Mount Florida or move them to Murrayfield will be made this week. McCoist said: "But tradition has got to count for something. Because if you take the emotion and tradition out of it, you take away what supporters are all about. It is all about the emotion, tradition and looking back for them." (The Scotsman)

McAuley released from international duty

New Rangers signing Gareth McAuley has been allowed to return to his club by Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. The centre-back has not played this season having only recently signed for the Ibrox side following his release from West Brom. He didn't play in his country's 2-1 defeat to Bosnia on Saturday and has not been risked for the friendly with Israel. (Daily Record)

Skacel paved the way for Czechs at Hearts

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal believes the success of Rudi Skacel has made the transition at Hearts easier for players from the Czech Republic. The 32-year-old signed in the summer and has become a fans' favourite, while he will soon be joined by fellow countryman David Vanecek when the striker moves to the club in January. "The club has had good experiences with Czech players and therefore come looking for us,” Zlamal said. “Rudi Skacel left a big mark. He is very popular here. The people here still go around in his shirts and remember him." (Edinburgh Evening News)

