Rumour Mill: Celtic to lose out on John McGinn? | Steven Gerrard escapes SFA rap | Motherwell eye Hearts midfielder

Celtic could be set to lose out on John McGinn as Aston Villa open talks with Hibs, Steven Gerrard has avoided SFA punishment for his post-match comments on Sunday, and Motherwell are interested in Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan.

Aston Villa have opened talks over the signing of John McGinn. Picture: SNS

Aston Villa open talks with Hibs for McGinn

Aston Villa have started negotiations with Hibs over the sale of John McGinn. This could see reigning Ladbrokes Premiership side Celtic miss out on their summer target. The Hoops have had three bids for the player knocked back. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell interested in Callachan

Motherwell are interested in signing Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan. The former Raith Rovers man has been pushed far down the pecking order at Tynecastle and would be available for a nominal fee. (Scottish Sun)

Gerrard escapes SFA rap

Steven Gerrard will avoid punishment by the SFA after insisting that Rangers were constantly the victim of poor refereeing. The Ibrox boss was incensed by Kevin Clancy’s decision on Sunday to send off Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)

Boyata urged to stay at Celtic

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has been urged to stay at Celtic for another tilt at the Champions League by his team-mate Kristoffer Ajer. Boyata’s future at the club remains in doubt with Fulham understood to be pursuing a firm interest in the 27-year-old. (The Scotsman)

Turkish sides chase ex-Celtic star

Fraser Forster is a target of both Fenerbahce and Besitakes as the English international looks set to leave Southampton. The former Celtic No.1 was demoted to back up last season after a string of poor performances. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers lodge Morelos appeal

Rangers have lodged an appeal against Alfredo Morelos’ Pittodrie red card. The Colombian frontman was dismissed just 12 minutes into Sunday’s clash after appearing to kick out at Dons defender Scott McKenna off the ball. (The Scotsman)

Lennon hopeful over Kamberi

Neil Lennon hopes to have Florian Kamberi fit for Hibernian’s Europa League clash against Molde after resting him for their Premiership opener on Sunday. The striker is nursing a knee complaint and was an unused substitute for Sunday’s match against Motherwell. (Edinburgh News)

