Rumour Mill: Celtic sweat over Edouard fitness | Rangers opponents sack manager | ex-Ibrox stopper on decision to leave

Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for Thursday’s Europa League clash after suffering a dead leg, Rangers’ opponents Rapid Vienna have sacked their manager, and Liam Kelly has opened up on his decision to leave Ibrox this summer.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna challenges Odsonne Edouard, leaving the Celtic player injured. Picture: SNS

Celtic sweat over Edouard fitness

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is confident Odsonne Edouard will be fit for Thursday’s Europa League contest with Salzburg after being hurt by a wild and high challenge by Scott McKenna in the 1-0 triumph over Aberdeen. The Frenchman was forced from the action with a dead leg, though Rodgers believes he should be fine in “a couple of days”. (Various)

Rangers opponents sack manager

Rapid Vienna have sacked manager Goran Djuricin just days before their Europa League clash with Rangers at Ibrox. The Austrian team failed to win for the seventh time in nine games on Saturday, going down 2-0 to St Polten. (Daily Express)

Ex-Rangers stopper happy with decision to leave

Liam Kelly knew he had to leave Rangers in order to progress his career. After spending a season as third-choice stopper behind Wes Foderingham and Jak Alwnick, the boyhood supporter took the decision to rip up his contract and joined Livingston instead. He’s since excelled for the West Lothian side, who’ve made a terrific start to life back in the Premiership. (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein wants more

Hearts manager Craig Levein watched his team maintain their five-point lead at the top of Ladbrokes Premiership with a 2-1 victory over St Johnstone but admits the winning margin should have been higher. The home side were in control after Peter Haring and Jimmy Dunne scored headers either side of the break but Saints mounted a comeback when Ross Callachan reduced the Perth team’s arrears with a 77th-minute strike. (Various)

Lennon: Hibs need to start taking chances

Neil Lennon bemoaned Hibernian’s inability to kill off St Mirren during his side’s 1-0 victory. David Gray headed home Stevie Mallan’s cross in the 14th minute to move Hibs up to second in the Ladbrokes Premiership. Hibs dominated the opening 45 minutes but failed to end the game as a contest before St Mirren stirred and could have easily grabbed a point. (Various)

Sinclair relieved

Scott Sinclair admitted his first Parkhead goal since January came as a major relief after his back-heeled finish earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Aberdeen. Sinclair had only scored twice in his previous 31 matches before coming off the bench for the injured Odsonne Edouard just before the interval with the match finely poised. (Various)

McCann hopes for turning point

Neil McCann hopes his Dundee side have reached a turning point after finally picking up their first win of the season. The Dark Blues boss had found himself clinging to his job as seven straight defeats sparked calls for him to be sacked. But he will live to fight another day after his team put some points on the board with a deserved 2-0 triumph over Hamilton. (Various)

