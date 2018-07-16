Rumour Mill: Celtic star for contract talks | Rangers eye Blackpool defender | Old Firm target to sign for Derby

Celtic will look to tie Dedryck Boyata down on a new long-term deal, Rangers are considering a move for Curtis Tilt, and Harry Wilson is set to join Derby County.

READ MORE - Analysis: How Rangers fared in Steven Gerrard’s competitive debut

Rangers consider Tilt

Rangers are considering a move for Curtis Tilt if they are unsuccessful in their approach for Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper. The Ibrox club have made a £3million bid for the player, but it remains to be seen whether that will be enough to convince Millwall to let him go. Blackpool defender Tilt represents another option if Cooper stays in London. (Scottish Sun)

Boyata for contract talks

Celtic will look to negotiate a new contract with Dedryck Boyata as soon as the defender has returned from a two-week break following Belgium’s World Cup campaign. The centre-back has just one year left on his current deal and the Parkhead club are eager to get him tied down on a new and improved long-term contract. (Daily Record)

Celtic are looking to get Dedyck Boyata to sign a new deal. Picture: John Devlin

READ MORE - France 4-2 Croatia: VAR destroys the World Cup final

Old Firm target to sign for Derby

Harry Wilson looks set to join up with former English international Frank Lampard at Championship club Derby County. The midfielder was wanted by both Celtic and Rangers, but Liverpool wish for their young star to remain in England. He’ll join the Rams on a season-long loan. (Daily Mirror)

Motherwell reject bid

Motherwell have turned down an offer for striker Ryan Bowman from English club Grimsby. The League Two side made a five-figure bid that was immediately declined by the Fir Park club, who will not sell the player on the cheap. Bowman has 12 months left on his contract. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Alan Pattullo: No end to Croatia’s 20 years of hurt

Friendly match abandoned

Cove Rangers were left in a state of shock after their midfielder Jordon Brown was hospitalised after suffering a serious head injury on what was meant to be a day of celebration for the Highland League club. They were playing Aberdeen in a game to mark the opening of their new Balmoral Stadium in the south of the city but it had to be abandoned after a collision between Brown and Andrew Considine. (The Scotsman)

Panathinaikos eye Fletcher

Greek side Panathinaikos are looking to sign Scottish international Steven Fletcher. The former Hibs and Burnley star is currently playing for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, where he’s on a reported £30k per week. The Owls are looking to trim their wage bill and may hope that Fletcher agrees to a pay cut in order to facilitate a move to Greece. (Sheffield Star)

READ MORE - Why David Vanecek appears to be a long-term replacement for Kyle Lafferty