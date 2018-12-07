Rumour Mill: Celtic star condemns racist abuse | Hibs ‘could lose Lennon’ | Aberdeen ace ‘wanted revenge’ on Lafferty

Scott Sinclair has condemned racist abuse during Betfred Cup final, Ryan Porteous says the Hibs squad are determined not to chase Neil Lennon away, and Scott McKenna was happy Kyle Lafferty wasn’t sent off on Wednesday as he wanted revenge.

Scott Sinclair was abused as he stepped up to take a penalty in the Betfred Cup final. Picture: Getty

Sinclair calls out racist abuse

Scott Sinclair has condemned the latest example of racist abuse aimed at the Celtic player after a shocking video emerged from the Betfred Cup final. An Aberdeen fan was heard to call Sinclair a “f*****g black b*****d” he stepped up to take a penalty. (Twitter)

Porteous: Hibs could lose Lennon

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous insists Neil Lennon has not lost the dressing room, but has acknowledged that the players risk driving the head coach away if they do not remedy an alarming drop in form. (The Scotsman)

Berra labels penalty decision ‘pathetic’

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra, whose side are now without a win in seven games, said the “pathetic” call he believes cost them two points on Wednesday was so conclusively not a penalty that there should be no need for the officials to require VAR. (The Scotsman)

Morelos ‘must learn self-control’

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has urged Alfredo Morelos to display greater self control after the striker’s latest bout of indiscipline earned him another suspension. The Colombian international was sent off for two bookable offences as Rangers lost 1-0 at home to Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

- Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson has criticised referee Steven McLean for the way he “chased after” Morelos. (BBC)

Aberdeen ace wanted revenge on Lafferty

Scott McKenna was happy referee Steven McLean didn’t send off Kyle Lafferty for catching him with an elbow because he wanted revenge, according to Aberdeen team-mate Max Lowe. The Rangers striker escaped without punishment after it was missed by the ref. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts badge named among top 10 in world football

Hearts’ badge has been named among the 10 best in world football. Author Leonard Jagerskiold Nilsson has brought out a new book celebrating the best crests from the beautiful game and included the famous design in a list published in GQ magazine. (The Scotsman)

Falkirk out to keep Rangers starlet

Falkirk are desperate to keep Zak Rudden beyond January with the youngster set to return to Rangers next month. Despite the Bairns’ dreadful form over recent months, Rudden has impressed with six goals, including a double in last weekend’s 3-2 win up in Inverness. (Falkirk Herald)

