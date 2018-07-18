Rumour Mill: Celtic set price for Tierney | Rangers need ‘three or four’ more signings | Hibs star to seal £150k move

Celtic will demand £30million for Kieran Tierney, Billy Dodds believes Rangers need “three of four” more players, and Simon Murray is set to complete a surprise move to South Africa.

Rangers need ‘three or four’ more signings

Rangers still require “three or four” more signings if they want to compete with Celtic and Aberdeen, according to former striker Billy Dodds. The Ibrox side have added eight new faces this summer, and tied up the permanent transfer of Jamie Murphy, but didn’t impress in either leg against Macedonian side Shkupi. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic set price for Tierney

Celtic will demand £30million, and not a penny less, for star left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scottish international is wanted by several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and Italian giants Juventus. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. Picture: SNS

Murray to South Africa

Striker Simon Murray was missing from the Hibs squad due to touch down in the Faroe Islands in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he closes in on a £150,000 move to South African side Bidvest Wits. (The Scotsman)

Brown: Hibs right to hold out on McGinn

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes Hibs are justified in holding out for a bigger fee for John McGinn but has welcomed the likely prospect of his close friend joining him at the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard concerned about strike-force

Steven Gerrard admitted he has concerns about Rangers’ shot-shy strike-force after their stalemate with FK Shkupi in Macedonia.The Glasgow club squeezed into the second Europa League qualifying round following a goalless second leg in Skopje. (The Scotsman)

Henderson to snub move home

Liam Henderson is ready to turn down a return to Britain as he looks to continue his Italian adventure with a dream move to Serie A. The former Celtic youngster is officially a free agent after former club Bari’s financial collapse earlier this week. (Edinburgh News)

Aberdeen midfielder winning fitness battle

Recent Aberdeen signing Stephen Gleeson is winning a race against time to be fit for the club’s Europa League opener. The former Ipswich player suffered a knee injury last month but should return to training this week and be available for the clash with Burnley next Thursday. (Scottish Sun)

