Rumour Mill: Celtic, Rangers face fight over defender | Halkett on Hearts link | pre-contract offer for Bryson

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

Celtic, Rangers face fight over defender

Celtic and Rangers will face a fight to land £5 million Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas. The 25-year-old has impressed on loan at Bristol City this campaign and the Championship club are keen on extending his stay in the summer. City are in contention for promotion to the EPL as they sit just one point out of the play-offs. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL vows to take action on crowd behaviour

The Scottish Professional Football League has vowed to take appropriate action following the latest incident of crowd trouble at Easter Road. A 21-year-old man was arrested after a touchline incident with Rangers captain James Tavernier during his team’s 1-1 draw with Hibs on Friday. (Evening News)

Tavernier: Disgusting my wife saw that on TV

James Tavernier has called on clubs to do more to protect players after his wife was left fearing for his safety as the recent issues with crowd behaviour escalated during Friday night’s Premiership trip to Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

Halkett sees Hearts link as ‘compliment’

Livingston captain Craig Halkett sees it as a “compliment” to be linked with a club like Hearts as he ponders his future ahead of this summer. The impressive centre-back is out of contract at the end of the summer and is open to the idea of moving on from Almondvale. (Edinburgh Live)

Levein to stick with Uche-Vanecek pairing

Hearts manager Craig Levein will persevere with a strike partnership of Uche Ikpeazu and David Vanecek over the coming weeks. After trialling that pairing in Saturday’s win at Dens Park, Levein said coaching staff will work to help the pair improve their understanding. (Evening News)

McInnes not on West Brom shortlist

Derek McInnes is not in the running to become West Brom’s new manager. The former Baggies’ star was linked with the role over the weekend as the Championship club sacked boss Darren Moore. However, the club have drawn up a shortlist of four candidates and it does not include the Aberdeen manager. (Daily Record)

Power urges Killie to tie down Clarke

Alan Power has urged the powers that be at Kilmarnock to secure Steve Clarke’s long-term future as the Ayrshiremen aim to snap out of an eight-game winless run in Paisley tonight. Clarke’s stock remains high for the tremendous work he has done at Rugby Park. (The Scotsman)

Killie offer Bryson pre-contract

Kilmarnock have made an attempt to bring former midfielder Craig Bryson back to the club with the offer of a pre-contract. The 32-year-old starred at Rugby Park earlier in his career before embarking on a eight-year adventure with Derby County, which looks set to end this summer. (Daily Express)