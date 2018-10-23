Rumour Mill: Celtic outcast criticises Rodgers | explosive Sportsound row | Hibs hero ‘hated’ Hearts star

Marvin Compper says he’s fit and doesn’t understand why Brendan Rodgers refuses to give him a chance, Tom English and Michael Stewart got into a heated row on Monday’s Sportsound, and Derek Riordan reveals that he hated Rudi Skacel.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic outcast wants chance to play

Celtic outcast Marvin Compper insists he’s fit and ready to play, but manager Brendan Rodgers seems unwilling to give him a chance. The centre-back was signed in the January transfer window for a fee of around £1 million but has played only 83 minutes so far. (Scottish Sun)

Explosive Sportsound row

Monday night’s BBC Sportsound programme contained a heated row between ex-Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart and BBC journalist Tom English. The pair both accused each other of being “out of order” and “talking nonsense” as they angrily exchanged words over the fortunes of the Scotland national team. (Scottish Sun)

- On the same programme James McFadden insisted that Leigh Griffiths was not singled out in the dressing room following the 4-0 defeat to Belgium and that there is no rift between the player and the Scotland management staff. (BBC)

Dodds: I’m no Judas

Billy Dodds has defended his decision to vote against Dundee’s CVA in 2010 after furious fans blocked his hiring as the club’s new assistant manager. Dodds says that he and Gordon Chisholm, the management team before Dundee were placed into administration in 2009, knew the CVA would be voted through and merely voted on principle. (Scottish Sun)

Levein issues title race warning

Craig Levein has described Hearts’ position at the top of the Premiership as similar to being in front after five miles of a marathon. The Tynecastle manager was sure to add the cautionary note that the leader at this stage doesn’t always win the race. (The Scotsman)

Riordan ‘hated’ Skacel

Former Hibs striker Derek Riordan has admitted that he “hated” Hearts fans’ favourite Rudi Skacel. The two players faced off against each other several times as their two separate spells with the Edinburgh rivals coincided during the 2005-06 season and the 2010-11 campaign. (The Scotsman)

- Riordan believes he could have netted at least 30 goals a season for Celtic if he played every week under Gordon Strachan. (The Scotsman)

Benkovic backs Celtic to succeed in Europe

Celtic appear to have rediscovered their best form, which had been carelessly misplaced for most of the current campaign. Defender Filip Benkovic knows they will need to be at their best to take a much-needed point or three from RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday. (The Scotsman)

