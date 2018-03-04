Rumour Mill: Celtic open to selling Allan | McLaughlin to receive Scotland call | Hibs ‘can win the league’

Celtic are open to selling midfielder Scott Allan to Hibs, Hearts keeper Jon McLaughlin is set to win a Scotland call-up, and Neil Lennon believes Hibs can one day win the Scottish Premiership.

McLaughlin to receive Scotland call-up

Hearts goalkeeper will receive his first Scotland call-up for the friendly double-header at the end of March. Allan McGregor will also be included in the squad with Craig Gordon missing out through injury, while Swansea striker Oli McBurnie is also expected to be selected. (Sunday Post)

Rodgers on Allan and Christie

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has opened the door for Neil Lennon, his counterpart at Hibernian, to buy playmaker Scott Allan from the champions this summer. However, he insisted that Aberdeen, who have had midfielder Ryan Christie on loan since January of last year, will not be permitted to make that arrangement permanent. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scott Allan is currently on loan at Hibs. Picture: John Devlin

Lennon: Hibs can win league

Neil Lennon says he takes inspiration from Leicester City’s improbable run to the Premier League crown and strives to do the same with Hibs. The Easter Road boss wants to have his club challenging for honours in every season. (Scottish Sun)

SPFL reject play-off format change

The SPFL have rejected proposals which would have seen a revamped play-off format between the Premiership and Championship. Instead of including two legs in the quarter and semi-finals, there would just be one match played at the home of the team with the highest league position before a two-legged final with the 11th place team in the top flight.

Murty tips Bates for Scotland call

Graeme Murty believes Rangers defender David Bates would deserve a place in Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad. The 21-year-old has been a regular at the heart of the defence since subbing in for Bruno Alves during the last Old Firm match. (Scottish Sun)

- Mark Hateley reveals it would be his dream job to work under director of football Mark Allen at Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Berra has no plans to retire

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra insists he has no plans to follow Scott Brown’s lead and quit international football. The 33-year-old is just nine caps shy of hitting 50, which would gain him a place in the national team’s Hall of Fame. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers on current Rangers side

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has yet to taste defeat in eight meetings with Rangers, winning six of them and drawing the two games in which Graeme Murty was in charge, and the Irishman believes that the team fashioned by the current incumbent is stronger than any of the others he has yet faced. (Scotland on Sunday)

