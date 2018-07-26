Rumour Mill: Celtic confident of signing duo | Hibs fire warning over McGinn | Rangers to net £800k

Celtic are confident of Daniel Arzani and John McGinn, while Neil Lennon has said the deal to take McGinn to Parkhead might never happen, and Rangers are set to receive £800,000 from the sale of Martyn Waghorn.

Celtic confident of signing duo

Celtic are confident of signing both Daniel Arzani and John McGinn, even if only one of the pair arrives in this transfer window. The Hoops have verbally agreed a deal to sign Arzani on a 24-month loan once he makes his move from Melbourne City to Manchester City. McGinn, meanwhile, is prepared to wait until January to sign a pre-contract unless Hibs lower their demands. (Daily Record)

Hibs fire warning over McGinn

Neil Lennon has backed Hibs’ hardline stance as they continue to knock back repeated bids from Celtic for Scotland midfielder John McGinn and claimed: “The deal might never happen.” Celtic have had bids of £1.5million, £1.75m and £2m all rejected for the player (Evening News)

Celtic are continuing their pursuit of John McGinn. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Rodgers reveals Celtic’s transfer set-up

Brendan Rodgers has again distanced himself from Celtic’s transfer activity, insisting he has no involvement in the club’s pursuit of Australian international midfielder Daniel Arzani. “I can’t tell you anything about him or anyone else,” said Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Waghorn sell-on clause

Rangers will receive up to £800,000 if Martyn Waghorn completes his reported £8million move from Ipswich Town to Derby County. The Ibrox side inserted a sell-on clause when the player left the club last summer in a deal worth only £250,000. (Daily Record)

Old Firm target to join Derby

Former Celtic and Rangers target Jack Marriott is on the brink of joining English Championship side Derby County. New boss Frank Lampard and his club have agreed a £3million fee with Peterborough for the striker who smashed in 33 goals in 56 games last season. (Scottish Sun)

Sadiq stays at home

New Rangers striker Umar Sadiq has not travelled with the rest of the squad for their Europa League clash with Osijek. The Nigerian striker is still well short of match fitness and has been left behind to work with Rangers’ trainers as a result. (Daily Record)

Hearts duo to resume training

Arnaud Djoum and Don Cowie should resume full training with Hearts in the next week to ten days. The midfield pair are expected to rejoin the squad at Riccarton after Achilles and calf injuries respectively. (Edinburgh News)

Law defends Robinson over ‘bullying’

Josh Law has defended Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson after accusations of bullying were made on social media by a former player from their time at Oldham. Danny Byrnes said Robinson forced him out of Boundary Park, though Law said he was surprised at the comments because he was unaware of anyone speaking badly of the manager while in charge of the League Two club. (The Herald)

