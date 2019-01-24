Rumour Mill: Brendan Rodgers confirms new signing target | Hearts-Hibs Sky Sports blunder | Celtic’s position in money league

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Celtic are in talks to sign Maryan Shved, Sky Sports have confused the badges of Hearts and Hibs, and Celtic are in the top 50 of the money league.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Vanecek was ‘rubbish’

Craig Levein did not seek to varnish the truth about new signing David Vanecek’s performance in Wednesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Dundee, branding it “rubbish”. The Hearts striker was only making his second start for his new club having arrived during the transfer window but was hauled off after 32 minutes. (The Scotsman)

Brendan Rodgers distances himself from Shved link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has sought to distance himself from the club’s pursuit of Ukrainian winger Maryan Shved, stating that the 21-year-old would be loaned out immediately on being recruited from Karpaty Lviv in a proposed £1.75 million deal. (The Scotsman)

Celtic edge into top 50 in money league

The financial gulf between Celtic and European football’s leading clubs has been highlighted in the Deloitte Football Money League report. The accountancy organisation states the Scottish champions generated record income of £101.6 million in 2017-18, but that figure is still well short of the £665.2m that Real Madrid – the biggest earners – produced. (The Scotsman)

Lennon slams Hibs performance

Neil Lennon saw his side slip to defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday night and said he is losing faith in his team’s ability to score the goals needed to win games. The Easter Road boss was left bemoaning the fact that it was the same old failings in the final third of the pitch. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard: Rangers undid work of Old Firm game

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted his team undid the positive work of their Old Firm victory over Celtic as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock. Jordan Jones, who has been signed on a pre-contract deal by Gerrard, scored the winner for Killie. (The Scotsman)

- Gerrard insists the match “completely changed” after Joe Worrall’s blunder led to Kilmarnock’s equaliser. (Daily Record)

Hearts-Hibs Sky Sports blunder

Sky Sports, who just over two months ago won the rights to broadcast Scottish football for five seasons from the 2020/21 campaign, have blundered again in their coverage of the game in Scotland - by displaying the Hearts badge next to the Hibs team name in their coverage of the Ladbrokes Premiership. (Evening News)

McCulloch joins United coaching staff

Lee McCulloch has joined Robbie Neilson’s coaching staff at Dundee United. The ex-Kilmarnock boss was linked with a return to Motherwell as reserve team boss. Instead, that role will be filled by former Rangers defender Maurice Ross. (Scottish Sun)