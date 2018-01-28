Ross County 1 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player after Rangers won all three points from their trip to Ross County.

READ MORE - Ross County 1 - 2 Rangers: Cummings gets first goal for Gers

ROSS COUNTY

Aaron McCarey - 4

Made a dreadful error to allow Daniel Candeias’ effort, hit down the centre of the goal, to skip into the back of the net off his hands. Made a great save from Jamie Murphy, but the damage had been done.

Jason Naismith - 8

Was County’s main (almost only) attacking threat as he continually burst down the line and delivered crosses into the penalty area.

Marcus Fraser - 4

A day to forget for the stand-in captain. Twice in the first half he put his team in trouble by rushing out of defence with the ball, only to concede possession. He then inexplicably allowed Jason Cummings to cut inside on his strong left foot to net what would prove to be the winner.

Harry Souttar - 6

Had a few hairy moments - including nearly scoring another own goal - but generally acquitted himself well. Unlucky to see Cummings’ shot deflected off him past McCarey.

Kenny van der Weg - 5

Struggled to deal with Rangers’ threat down the right and was erratic with his passing = played a through ball for opposing striker Alfredo Morelos at one point.

Michael Gardyne - 6

The veteran was poor in the first half but stepped it up after the break. His energy helped County get back into the match.

Christophe Routis - n/a

Injured inside the opening ten minutes.

Jim O’Brien - 7

Another who didn’t start the game well for the hosts, but O’Brien improved as things went on. Nicked the ball off his Rangers counterparts in the midfield area on numerous occasions, while his passing was good in the second period.

Ross Draper - 5

Chased shadows for most of the opening 45 minutes. His physicality played a part thereafter, but he would be guilty of giving away the ball with a dreadfully wayward pass which enabled Cummings to score Rangers’ second.

Davis Keillor-Dunn - 6

Buzzed about from his position on the left-wing but couldn’t really impact the attack.

Craig Curran - 5

Had a thankless task to try and hold the ball up in Rangers territory with little help. That being said, he needed to win more of his physical duels with Russell Martin, who’s hardly the biggest of centre-backs.

SUBS

Tim Chow - 7 - Made a number of impressive tackles and won the majority of his defensive duels.

David N’Gog - 7 - Though his touch was initially erratic, it would improve with each touch. Went on to win the penalty which he himself converted.

Alex Schalk - 5 - Came on with just over ten minutes to go with little effect.

RANGERS

Wes Foderingham - 6

Didn’t have anything to do other than pick the ball out of the back of the net after Ross County’s penalty.

James Tavernier - 7

Got into some dangerous crossing positions, especially in the opening half, though his delivery wasn’t quite as accurate as it’s been of late. Solid defensively.

Russell Martin - 7

Won the majority of his duels with Ross County forward Curran. Deducted a point after conceding late penalty.

David Bates - 7

Was fortunate not to concede a spot-kick himself after Draper’s header towards goal was blocked by his hand. Was pretty solid apart from that.

Declan John - 7

Had a few surging runs from deep as Rangers piled on the pressure in the opening period. Didn’t have as much of an attacking impact after the break and had to contend with the threat of Naismith running from deep.

Daniel Candeias - 8

Scored the opening goal with a well struck 25-yard drive, even if it was an error from the goalkeeper. Worked tirelessly and showed great movement to come inside and influence play. One of few Rangers players whose performance didn’t significantly drop in the second period.

Jason Holt - 8

Captain for the day and put in the kind of display you’d expect from a leader. Worked himself into the ground as usual.

Sean Goss - 7

His passing was excellent in the first half as he constantly unlocked the County rearguard. Fell out of the game after the break as County increased their intensity.

Jamie Murphy - 7

Had a couple of opportunities inside the penalty box either saved or blocked. Showed some nice touches and put in a shift trying to cover the threat of Naismith. Still adjusting to life in the Rangers team.

Josh Windass - 6

Was involved in a few nice moves in the opening period. Forced a good save from Aaron McCarey at the beginning of the second but then fell out of it.

Alfredo Morelos - 5

Missed a couple of good chances in the first half, though his overall play was strong. Was guilty of conceding possession too frequently in the second 45 and was unsurprisingly hooked for Jason Cummings.

SUBS

Greg Docherty - 7 - Brought on to provide more energy in the centre of the park.

Jason Cummings - 8 - Scored what proved to be the winning goal.

Andy Halliday - n/a - On late

READ MORE - Jason Cummings dedicates goal to ‘different class’ Rangers fans