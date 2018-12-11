Revealed: Which Scottish Premiership team has the highest % of foreign players

More than 54 per cent of players in the Ladbrokes Premiership are foreign.

Motherwell have the squad with the highest percentage of foreign players, while Celtic have the highest number of players. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Figures from Transfermarkt show that Scotland’s 12 teams have a total of 307 players, 168 of which are classed as foreign.

Unsurprisingly English players make up a large portion of that figure with 63, followed by Ireland (18) and Northern Ireland (12), while Australia provide 10.

Aside from Scotland, a total of 46 nations are represented in the league, from Burundi to Albania, Honduras to Zimbabwe.

Motherwell have the highest percentage of foreign players in their squad. Their 18 making up 72 per cent of the playing staff. Hamilton and Rangers also have 18, while Celtic have 19 but a larger squad.

Both Kilmarnock and Livingston have seven foreign players but it is Livi who possess the lower percentage with 25.9 per cent.

Scotland currently sit 20th in Uefa’s country coefficients. Measuring the percentage against others in the top 20, the Scottish Premiership has the sixth highest percentage of foreign players.

England lead the way with 67.8 per cent (351 foreign players), followed by Portugal and Belgium.

At the other end of the scale, the Serbian top tier is made up of 19.4 per cent foreign players. Ukraine is the only other top flight with less than 20 per cent.

